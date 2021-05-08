Righteous Doctrine can win the last race

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 Eligere has drawn well, meets a relatively weak field and is paired with champion jockey Zac Purton. This is his breakthrough chance. 9 Fantastic Fabio can roll forward from Gate 1, as he usually does, and give a good sight. 5 Lucky Ruby is looking to build a hat-trick of wins. He just needs to transfer his superb dirt form to the turf. 8 Sunday Betting is on the improve off the back of an eye-catching trial. The engagement of Joao Moreira is a good pointer.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

11 One Step Ahead slots in light and is enhanced by the booking of Moreira. He has some ability. 1 Universal Crown steps out for the in-form rookie Jerry Chau and trainer Douglas Whyte, both of whom bagged midweek three-timers at the Valley. The 5lb (2.27kg) claim stands will help. 8 Golden Mission is not short of talent. He is in contention. 5 Alloy Star is looking for back-to-back wins. He has drawn well.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 Seasons Bliss has the talent. He showed this with the manner in which he closed off last start. Drawn well, he is the one to beat. 2 Pegasus Glory has also drawn well. He appears in good shape off the back of his last-start effort. 8 Shenron struggled on debut but trialled well before that. He is not without a chance to bounce back to that level on race day. 11 Gallant Cavalier closed nicely for fifth last start. He has drawn a touch sticky but is on the improve.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 Kung Fu Tea has proven he is ultra competitive back in Class 5. He bears close watching with Purton nominated. 3 Moon Peaks mixes his form but has a quick turn of foot on his day. He can figure with the right run. 10 Alloy King is nearing the form that suggests a win is close. He just needs to offset the wide gate. 4 Go Ballistic is next best with race experience.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

13 Daily Charm ran on strongly last start from an awkward position. He is competitive over this trip with the light weight. 6 Super Fast has shown steady improvement. He should relish the added trip and the good draw. 10 Stunning Impact mixes his form but has shown that he can display considerable talent when required. 5 Zhan Jiang Rocks should not be too far behind.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

14 Sun of Makfi slots in at the bottom of the handicap. He has drawn well and has shown ability on a number of occasions. 9 Peach Blossoms is expected to improve at his second start for trainer Tony Cruz. 1 My Ecstatic is looking for back-to-back wins. He remains in the grade which suits. The inside gate only enhances his claims. 3 Zone D is racing well as a winner three starts ago. He commands respect with Moreira up from the good gate.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

9 Speedy Mouse is on the up and has Purton taking over the reins. From Gate 2 with a light weight, he shapes as the one to beat. 11 Killer Bee slots in light and was a debut winner two starts before finishing second at his latest outing. 10 Dublin Star has proven his worth over sprints. He has drawn well. 7 Super Win Dragon is next best.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

1 Elite Patch gets a handy 5lb claim from Chau who knows the horse well. He narrowly missed two starts ago in this grade. 8 Party Everyday likes to get back and run on. With a clean run, he can make his presence felt. 3 So We Joy is looking for his third win from his last four starts. 2 Clear Choice won well two starts ago. He is always competitive in this spot.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

7 Perfect Pair narrowly missed in his last two outings. He finished third and second respectively. He gets his chance again in this grade over this course and trip. 12 Gallant Express slots in light. He won well on debut, before finishing a rather flat fourth last start. He can bounce back. 10 Super Ten is the likely leader. He steps up in this grade off the back of a blistering all-the-way success last time. 2 Yo Beauty has shown improvement. He can play a role.

RACE 10 (1,650M)

14 Righteous Doctrine gets his chance at the bottom of the handicap. He ran well with a wide run at Happy Valley last start. 1 Elusive State has the class edge on this bunch. But he has to lug top weight which is a slight concern. 7 Hongkong Great can roll forward and play catch me if you can. He is a tough on-pacer. 5 Preciousship is finding form. He can make his presence felt.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club