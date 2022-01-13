Right Choice can make it four on the trot

(1) TUULETAR lost interest after a bad start last time and the blinkers could help. Can win this.

(4) SING GIRL SING was one-paced late last time and the extra should suit.

(5) UBIQUITAS is improving with racing and should not be far off.

(6) PUTTING GREEN needed her last outing and should show improvement.

(7) WESTERN DANCE is holding form and could produce a big run.

(11) ONTHEVERGE stayed on nicely over a longer distance and travels even further. Must be respected.

(2) CLARKSON is maturing and rates a useful chance.

(5) IDEAL WOLFF is having his peak run and must be considered.