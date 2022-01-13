Thursday's South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Right Choice can make it four on the trot

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(1) TUULETAR lost interest after a bad start last time and the blinkers could help. Can win this.
(4) SING GIRL SING was one-paced late last time and the extra should suit.
(5) UBIQUITAS is improving with racing and should not be far off.
(6) PUTTING GREEN needed her last outing and should show improvement.

(7) WESTERN DANCE is holding form and could produce a big run.
(11) ONTHEVERGE stayed on nicely over a longer distance and travels even further. Must be respected.
(2) CLARKSON is maturing and rates a useful chance.
(5) IDEAL WOLFF is having his peak run and must be considered.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 13, 2022, with the headline Right Choice can make it four on the trot. Subscribe