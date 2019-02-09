Ridhwan's title bout postponed

Singapore's top professional boxer Muhamad Ridhwan will have to wait for his chance to avenge his loss to Paulus Ambunda, after fight promoter Ringstar announced yesterday that the March 29 bout has been postponed.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) silver featherweight title fight would have been the biggest fight for any Singaporean boxer.

But, eight weeks out, Ringstar said in a Facebook post that it cancelled next month's show "due to certain developments... (and) in the best interest of everyone".

Chief executive Scott O'Farrell felt his company could not deliver the standard of show it wanted.

"Things were dragging, being delayed, it's just one of those things, really," he told The Straits Times. "I'm very disappointed we couldn't deliver the show as scheduled, but this is what the business is about.

"We could have done a show (on March 29), but it would have been substandard, and it is not how Ringstar wants to be portrayed."

Asked if there were funding problems, he said: "No, it's not an issue at all. It's more an issue of things like the lead time for our marketing, sponsors and partners."

Ticket sales, which had been scheduled for Jan 18, did not go "live", he added.

The Briton also said that he is looking at staging the show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in July, although he said there could be a change in venue.

"We'll see how things go, and if they (the Singapore Sports Hub, which manages the Singapore Indoor Stadium) are OK with the change in date," he said.

Ridhwan, who is in the middle of a three-month long training camp in the Philippines, took the announcement in his stride.

"As much as this is unwanted, I also believe that everything has got its time and place," the WBC's 25th-ranked featherweight fighter told ST. "I think all these events (happen) just to teach me and prepare me for my destiny, which is to be a champion.

"Ringstar will keep me active in the meantime till I fight again on home soil."

He is scheduled to fight twice, on March 23 and May 1, in the Philippines, said O'Farrell.

Last September, Ridhwan lost a split decision to the Namibian Ambunda after 12 rounds in a fight for the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world super bantamweight title, his only defeat in 12 professional fights.

This is not the first bump in the road for the rematch.

Last month, Ridhwan announced his shock retirement on social media but made a U-turn two days later. He said that a "clash of ideas" and "arguments" had led to the post but did not reveal who the disagreements were with.