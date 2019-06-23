Ridhwan stops slide

Singapore boxer Muhamad Ridhwan got back to winning ways last night, beating Indonesia's No. 2-ranked bantamweight Noldi Manakane in their six-round bout in an unanimous decision. The 31-year-old had three judges scoring 60-54, 60-55, and 59-55 in his favour against the 64-bout veteran Manakane, 35, at the KBX Boxing Evolution event in Joo Chiat. Ridhwan suffered split-decision defeats in his last two fights - the only blemishes in his 12-win professional record - a 12-round International Boxing Organisation world super bantamweight title fight against Namibia's Paulus Ambunda last September and a six-round bout with Filipino Cris Leon in Manila in March. He said: "I'm looking forward to my next fight, hopefully in about two months' time."