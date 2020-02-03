Ridhwan plots 2020 fightback

Over the last 12 months, local professional boxer Muhamad Ridhwan lost his trainer and his manager, before slipping down the rankings.

But he refused to throw in the towel and, after riding out a difficult year, the 32-year-old is plotting a comeback this year.

On March 29, Ridhwan will fight Indonesia's Alvius Maufani for the vacant WBC Asia diamond super featherweight title at the KBX Grand event at The Pavilion at Far East Square. It will be his first title bid since his last failed attempt for the International Boxing Organisation super bantamweight world title in September 2018.

"The moves we took in 2019 were to get to this position," he said.

"The plan for 2020 is to climb back up the ranks.

"This is the first step to getting back in the World Boxing Council (WBC) rankings, and fans also appreciate a belt like this.

"If anything, it'll help bring more attention to Singapore boxing."

The diamond belt is one rung below the main title in the WBC Asia. The organisation is an affiliate of the WBC, whose former world champions include renowned names like Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao.

At his peak in mid-2018, Ridhwan was ranked the 25th super featherweight in the world by the WBC.

But the abrupt winding-up of his management company, Ringstar, early last year after the resignation of its chief executive officer Scott O' Farrell - who was also Ridhwan's manager - saw opportunities drying up. As a result, he has tumbled out of the top 60 WBC rankings.

Then, his long-time trainer, Rey Caitom Jr, decided to return to competitive boxing himself. The pair parted ways soon after.

I'VE MORE TO GIVE I want to leave on my own terms and when I do, I want local boxing to be in better shape than when I started. MUHAMAD RIDHWAN, Singapore pro boxer, who wants to go out on a high note.

To keep his pro boxing ambition alive, Ridhwan, who runs the Legends Fight Sport boxing gym, had to fork out his own money to stay active and keep fighting.

The wayward course his career took, he admitted, made him consider hanging up his gloves.

"In situations like that, there's bound to be emotional turmoil and the dilemma of whether to hang it all up or not," he said. "But I am still hungry to compete and I did not want to have any regrets, which is something nobody should live with.

"I want to leave on my own terms and, when I do, I want local boxing to be in better shape than when I started."

Despite the career uncertainty, he still fought five times in 2019, winning four bouts to boost his pro record to 15 wins and two losses.

Willip Ho, the organiser of KBX Grand, said: "Ridhwan's speed and aggressive approach is his strength and I foresee him coming out victorious in the 10-round bout.

"Winning the diamond title would make him the first Singaporean to do so... and I think he will be ready for the main WBC Asia title, or an international one, in the near future."

KBX Grand will feature two other title fights. Another Singaporean, Darryl Kho (six wins, one loss, one draw) will face Indonesian fighter Maxi Nahak for the WBC Asia silver super middleweight title (three rungs below the main title).

Malaysia's Adli Hafidz will take on Chaloemporn Singwancha of Thailand for the WBC Asia super middleweight continental title (two rungs below the main title).