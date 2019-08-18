Ridhwan leads victories by Singaporean pro boxers

Singapore's professional boxer Muhamad Ridhwan posted his second straight win after a technical knockout over Indonesian veteran Tommy Seran at the KBX 36 event at Joo Chiat Road yesterday. Ridhwan, 31, dominated the first two rounds of the six-round contest before his 36-year-old opponent retired on his stool before the third. Last night's victory improved Ridhwan's pro record to 13 wins and two losses. Two other Singaporean pro boxers, Darryl Kho (5-1-1) and Viknesh Vennu (2-0-0), also registered wins over Indonesian opponents at KBX 36.