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Nov 18 - Ryan Rickelton scored a second successive test century with a fluent 102 as South Africa were bowled out for 557 on the stroke of lunch on the fourth day of the first test against Bangladesh at The Wanderers on Wednesday.

• Rickelton followed up his 101 against Australia in Cape Town with a fourth test ton as South Africa built a first innings lead of 157 under gloomy skies in Johannesburg

• The wicketkeeper-batter put on 117 with Kagiso Rabada (72) for the eighth wicket before he was stumped dancing down the pitch to spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz

• Rabada, who brought up a second test half-century and his highest test score, was also stumped to become the eighth dismissal for Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das in the innings, a test record

• South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who left the field on day three with a calf problem, resumed his innings and reached 68 not out before number 11 Dane Paterson was the last man out for 29

• The home side had resumed their innings on 387 for seven and added 170 runs in 34.1 overs in an extended morning session

• The tourists were bowled out for 400 in their first innings. Two full sessions were lost on day three due to inclement weather REUTERS