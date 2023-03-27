ST Full-time Report: Retirement for Schooling a 'good option', say ex-swim stars | Overseas scholarships for S'pore teen footballers

Dear ST reader,
In a first for local football, talented players aged 13 to 16 will receive overseas scholarships that will enable them to get quality education and high-level training for up to three years.
That is among the initiatives for 2023 under the Unleash the Roar! project, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua told The Straits Times in an interview.
Meanwhile, former national swimmers Tao Li and David Lim told my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan in a podcast that retirement would be a good option for Joseph Schooling. But our columnist Rohit Brijnath feels that the 2016 Olympic champion is entitled to take his time on that decision.
Finally, sprinter Shanti Pereira broke her national 200m record less than a month after lowering her national 100m mark which made her the first Singaporean to top World Athletics’ women’s century sprint outdoor rankings in Asia.
Football: Overseas scholarships for youth footballers to be awarded under Unleash the Roar project
Promising talent aged 13 to 16 will be sent to overseas academies that offer quality education and top-level football training, for up to three years.
The smiling, swift, diverse precocity of Carlos Alcaraz
Sport is about anticipating collisions and this will be a tantalising clash: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz against 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.
Retirement a ‘good option’ for Joseph Schooling, say former swimmers Tao Li, David Lim
On this new podcast series, ST’s Hard Tackle, the duo speak to sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan about the swimmer’s future.
Will Schooling retire? The fastest man from Rio is entitled to take his time
His 50.39 seconds from the 2016 Olympics let us preen for years. Now we’ve got to give him months to decide, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.
Sprinter Shanti Pereira sets new women’s 200m national record in Brisbane
Weekend warriors: Foreign domestic helpers dazzle in a football league on their own
The Migrant Domestic Workers Futsal League is more than just a sport, it has also become a refuge.
ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Farhanna Farid’s letter to her younger self
The powerlifter's message is that it is okay to not conform. Just be yourself even if it means being the odd one out.
Former national water polo players return to help teams with push for SEA Games gold
The likes of Zhi Zhi, Yip Yang and Gina Koh are back as men's and women's teams eye redemption.
Marathoner Soh Rui Yong to race for Singapore again after more than five-year absence
He has met the qualifying mark for the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the Cambodia SEA Games in May.
Koen Pang, Izaac Quek create history with top-100 rankings in table tennis
Their creditable performances at the Singapore Smash earlier this month helped them rise in the standings.
Football: Choo Seng Quee book launched to commemorate life of legendary Lions coach
He is still widely regarded as one of the best football coaches Singapore has ever produced.
Football: Young Lions lose 2-1 to Cambodia U-22s to finish last in Merlion Cup
The signs are not looking good for Singapore's Under-22s, who lost both their games at this warm-up tournament just one month away from the SEA Games.
