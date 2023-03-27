ST Full-time Report: Retirement for Schooling a 'good option', say ex-swim stars | Overseas scholarships for S'pore teen footballers

Dear ST reader,

In a first for local football, talented players aged 13 to 16 will receive overseas scholarships that will enable them to get quality education and high-level training for up to three years.

That is among the initiatives for 2023 under the Unleash the Roar! project, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua told The Straits Times in an interview.

Meanwhile, former national swimmers Tao Li and David Lim told my colleague Deepanraj Ganesan in a podcast that retirement would be a good option for Joseph Schooling. But our columnist Rohit Brijnath feels that the 2016 Olympic champion is entitled to take his time on that decision.

Finally, sprinter Shanti Pereira broke her national 200m record less than a month after lowering her national 100m mark which made her the first Singaporean to top World Athletics’ women’s century sprint outdoor rankings in Asia.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.