SINGAPORE - Whether it was the continued excellence of swim star Quah Jing Wen or the rebirth of sprint queen Shanti Pereira, Team Singapore had plenty of reasons to cheer at last month's Hanoi SEA Games.

But after the medals, tears, applause and initial assessments that followed another commendable regional campaign, the question is: Should they be aiming higher? And if so, how do they make that next step?