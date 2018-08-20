Asian Games: No medals but swimmers do Singapore proud with two national records

There were no medals for Singapore on the first day of the Asian Games swimming competition, but the national swimmers still enjoyed a positive start to the meet at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre.

They made three finals in the men's 200m butterfly, women's 1,500m freestyle and women's 4x100m freestyle relay, setting national records in the latter two.

Quah Ting Wen, the second swimmer in last night's relay final, said: "These are my fourth Asian Games and the team has been pretty consistent but, the last few years, it's been switching up a bit with the kids coming up, it's getting more competitive at home and it's good."

The 26-year-old's team-mates in the relay final were younger sister Jing Wen, Christie Chue and Cherlyn Yeoh, all of whom were Asiad debutantes. The quartet's time of 3min 44.21 sec ranked them fourth, behind Japan (Games record time of 3:36.52), China (3:36.78) and Hong Kong (3:41.88).

Said the elder Quah: "When I was younger... we'd say, 'Oh it's for experience, see what it's like, test ourselves'. But I'm tired of saying that constantly, I'm not young any more, I've had enough experience and I don't have a lot more time - I don't want to come for experience, I want to come and do something."

The previous record in the event was 3:44.38, set just under a year ago by the Quah sisters, Natasha Ong and Amanda Lim at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Quah added: "Having the team start changing up, having the young ones come here and be more competitive and help one another get better makes me excited and kind of sad because progress is always good but you kind of want to be there when the good things come.

"It's nice to be part of the process, but I want to be part of the process and the end result."

Earlier in the evening, Games debutante Gan Ching Hwee set a national record of 16min 39.7sec en route to finishing fifth in the women's 1,500m freestyle final.

The 15-year-old, the youngest female swimmer in Singapore's swimming contingent, broke Lynette Lim's 2009 record of 16:41.49.

Describing her feat as a "pleasant surprise", the teenager added: "I was focusing on my race, (trying) not to think about what the other swimmers were doing and just executing my race plan as best as I can.

"I gave my 101 per cent and I don't think I could have gone any faster."

Quah Zheng Wen, 21, finished sixth in 1:57.95 in the final of the men's 200m butterfly, more than three seconds behind winner Daiya Seto (1:54.53) of Japan.

He had been third heading into the final 50m, and cut a disappointed figure after his race.

"I definitely wanted a lot more out of that. It's pretty far off my best and I know I can be way faster than that," said Zheng Wen, whose personal best is 1:56.01.

"There's a lot I can take away from this race, but I'm not going to hide the fact that I'm definitely disappointed with how I've gone through and executed this race and not met my expectations.

"It's frustrating, but the best thing I can do right now is leave that behind me for the team, for myself, get on with the relays and feed on some positive energy for the team."

Meanwhile, Chinese swim star Sun Yang powered his way to the 200m freestyle gold yesterday to add to his Olympic and world titles.

The 26-year-old clocked 1:45.43 to finish more than a second clear of Japan's Katsuhiro Matsumoto, as China won four of seven golds on the first night of competition.

His moment of glory was soured somewhat when the flags fell off the pole during China's national anthem, prompting Sun to growl at officials and demand a do-over. But flustered Games officials did away with the faulty pole altogether and simply held the flags.