Respect elevates sport but bullies like Zverev bruise it

After the tantrum in Mexico, the irony. After he's hammered his racket four times against the umpire's chair and behaved like an entitled punk, Alexander Zverev provides the coup de grace to a moment rich with disrespect. He hands his mangled racket to a young boy to whom he is supposed to be an example. A memento to stupidity.

You want to sit in the umpire's chair, you better wear a thick skin because stuff is going to come your way. Spit from Andre Agassi. A shake of your chair from Jim Courier. A slap from Jeff Tarango's wife. A greeting from Jimmy Connors in 1991, which went like this: "You're a bum. I'm out here playing my butt off at 39 years old and you're doing that?"