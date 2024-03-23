Reports: Chargers signing CB Kristian Fulton

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing free agent cornerback Kristian Fulton to a one-year deal, NFL Network reported Friday.

Financial terms were not reported.

ESPN reported that Fulton turned down offers from three teams, including division rival Denver, to sign with the Chargers, who brought him in Wednesday for a visit.

Fulton, 25, has four interceptions and 25 passes defensed in 42 career games (37 starts) with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft.

It's expected Fulton will earn the starting spot opposite Asante Samuel Jr. with the Chargers.

--Field Level Media REUTERS