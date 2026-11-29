LONDON, Nov 28 - New Zealand head coach Dave Rennie was proud of how his side responded with their backs to the wall as they beat England 26-8 at Twickenham on Saturday to end a difficult European tour.

After a chastening fortnight in which they lost to Wales and England – and following the death of the team’s head of security Logan Cadwallader earlier in the tour – the All Blacks delivered a restorative win over England in the Nations Championship.

For Rennie the emphatic victory in the third-place playoff clash was proof positive that he has a high-performing team at the end of a year in which they have lost five tests.

“It was so important. We’re still going to reflect on a tour when we haven’t achieved the goals we wanted but the only option today was to front up and perform and I thought the response was excellent. It’s a nice way to finish,” he said.

“We’re still going to look at the tour as under-par but what we had in front of us tonight was England and I thought we delivered. I’m really proud. It’s taken an emotional toll.

"We’ve played 13 out of 17 games away from home so guys have spent a lot of time away from family and there’s been challenges - obviously with Logan’s passing – so all those things were at the front of our minds but we knew we had a job to do.

"We had let ourselves down over the last couple of weeks and the expectation is that we deliver under pressure so I’m just so wrapped with the guys how we fronted.

“I thought we were really smart. You have to find a way in test footy. It’s not always going to be flash. We often talk about balance and tonight I thought we got the balance right.

“We were desperate to put in a big performance tonight. Preparation was top notch and the players delivered perfectly.”

England captain Maro Itoje was frustrated at the failure to back up last weekend’s record-breaking victory over New Zealand as a five-match winning run came to a screeching halt.

“If we want to be the team we want to be we have to consistently play these games at top level,” he said.

“Throughout the next 8 to 10 games before the World Cup there’s big game after big game ... and we want to be a team that is consistently performing in these games.

“We didn’t execute our plan and that’s essentially what the game comes down to – who can execute their plan more effectively.

“They brought more line speed. We weren’t gaining as many yards in attack as we did the previous week but ultimately it comes from us not executing on what we wanted to do. Fair play to New Zealand - they played a good game.” REUTERS