Removed post not 'in good taste': Malik

Former Singapore Athletics (SA) executive director Malik Aljunied explained in court yesterday that he took down a 2019 Facebook post with alleged defamatory statements against top national marathoner Soh Rui Yong because they were not "in good taste".

Taking the stand on the fourth day of the trial, Malik, 54, agreed with Soh's counsel Gerard Quek that the words he had used painted a "negative" and "unflattering" picture of the athlete.

Malik said he took down the post "about 15 hours" after he put it up.

When Quek asked why he had done so, he said: "A fellow MC (SA management committee) member highlighted to me that it was not done in good taste and that I should not be making negative remarks about athletics. Having heard that advice, I took it down."

Malik later clarified that the member who advised him was former national sprinter Poh Seng Song, who was then SA's vice-president (finance and partnerships) and that he agreed with Poh's assessment regarding the post.

Later, Malik also agreed with Quek's assertion he had made the post "impulsively" and "without carefully considering meanings of each of the words posted".

Earlier yesterday morning, Quek also shared a tribute written by Soh, 30, about the late Philippine marathoner Rafael Poliquit, after he died in 2019 aged 30.

Taking Malik through the contents of the tribute, Quek suggested it could not have been written by someone who lacks "empathy... (or) the capacity to love others", to which Malik agreed.

Malik, an employee of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) who is presently seconded to the Singapore Taekwondo Federation, where he is its chief executive officer, was also quizzed on various controversies that Soh had been involved in before the alleged defamatory statements.

For example, he agreed with Quek that Soh could "voice his displeasure" at SNOC's mandatory requirement to donate 20 per cent of his $10,000 cash payout for his gold medal back to SA for training and development - as he did after his SEA Games win in 2017.

During re-examination by his own counsel Mahmood Gaznavi, Malik later added that such a move should be done "with proper decorum and in the proper channels... without causing discomfort".