Relieved coach Jacques Nienaber hails Springbok defensive effort

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa managed to grind out victory in a “proper Test match”, edging out Argentina 22-21 in their final Rugby Championship fixture at Ellis Park on Saturday, as coach Jacques Nienaber hailed their defence and composure under pressure.

The trophy had already been won by New Zealand earlier on Saturday following a 38-7 victory over Australia in Melbourne, but the Springboks’ success earns them second place and answers more selection questions ahead of the World Cup in France.

“We expected a proper Test match, if you look at what Argentina have done in the last few seasons with wins in New Zealand and Australia. We knew it was going to be a grind,” said Nienaber.

“The positive is that the guys kept their cool at the back end and got the win.”

The Boks kept Argentina at bay for 75 minutes until the visitors, who dominated possession, scored two late tries.

It was that defensive effort that most pleased Nienaber after the side had been below par in the opening stages of their loss to New Zealand in Auckland a fortnight ago.

“We had a proper defence session,” Nienaber said. “I thought our defence was quite poor in the first 17 minutes against New Zealand but there was a massive improvement.”

It is unusual for a visiting team to come to Ellis Park and have almost 60 per cent possession, as well as dominate territory, and Nienaber praised Argentina for a game plan well executed.

“They didn’t play with the ball a lot. They kicked it and pinned us in our half. I think we could have got out of our half a little bit better, but they suffocated us there and that led to penalties.”

Stand-in captain Duane Vermeulen said after the game it was his final home fixture in a Bok jersey as the No. 8 is set to retire from international rugby after the World Cup in September and October.

“Whenever you ask him to put his shoulder on the line, his head in a dark place and to go through the gutters, he has never been a guy to shy away,” Nienaber said in tribute.

South Africa have named a travelling party for a World Cup warm-up game against Argentina in Buenos Aires next Saturday, with several first-team regulars to stay behind and train with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

Meanwhile, Argentina coach Michael Cheika said the Pumas played better in Johannesburg than in Sydney two weeks ago, when they snatched a last-gasp 34-31 victory over Australia.

“Our goal is to keep improving. There were some areas that we know are Springbok strengths and we managed to contain those, like the maul,” he said.

“We handled that well, we worked really, really hard. I am really pleased with the way we played and stayed in the game.

“Character is one thing this team has in spades. They are good people and friends, a tight-knit bubble. We are changing the dynamic in a positive way and it is a great team to be part of.” REUTERS, AFP