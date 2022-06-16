Relief as Yip stays on top

Winning may seem like second nature for swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, but victories do not come as easily as the five-time Paralympic champion makes them look.

And this was why the 30-year-old felt relief when she retained her women's 100m backstroke S2 crown at the 2022 Para Swimming World Championships in Madeira, Portugal, on Tuesday night.

She touched the wall at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex in a championship record of 2min 15.16sec, eclipsing her previous mark of 2:18.61.

Mexico's Fabiola Ramirez Martinez was second in 2:33.20, while Italy's Angela Procida (2:36.46) finished third.

Yip said: "There was pressure going into this meet because it's a world title, so definitely the team and myself were trying to do our very best to achieve this world title again.

"It's important to me - it's never easy to always be on top of the game. This time, it's really a relief.

"What's encouraging is this championship record - I am faster than I was three years ago."

This is Yip's fourth gold medal at the world championships.

At the previous edition in London in 2019, she won the women's 100m backstroke S2 and the 50m back S2 events to add to her 50m freestyle S3 title from 2010.

She admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic has made for a difficult two years, especially with the lack of competitions and training camps. But with some semblance of normalcy returning this year, Yip is working towards more consistency in her performances both physically and mentally.

She added: "I am definitely trying to get the consistency back and race as well as I can. It's going to take time but that's the goal - to be able to achieve consistently."

After retaining her 50m and 100m backstroke S2 titles at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, she is looking ahead to her fifth Paralympics outing in Paris in 2024.

Golds No. 6 and No. 7 are up for grabs in the French capital and Yip said: "Since Tokyo, it's been about trying to get the right strategy down for Paris 2024, so we've still been trying a couple of different things.

"For the next two and a half years, I hope to improve my times to perform well in Paris. This year is a great window to be able to try a couple of new strategies... really learn something new, about what's missing in the programme."

Teammate Sophie Soon claimed a silver in Madeira yesterday in the women's 100m breaststroke SB12 in an Asian record time of 1:25.89, while her younger brother Colin narrowly missed out on a medal in the breaststroke SB12 after finishing fourth in 1:14.08.