Relentless is up to the major task

The $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup on Sunday might not be the two-horse race which many have envisaged.

Lim's Kosciuszko and Tiger Roar are good. But this is not a match race.

It is a horse race and to dismiss the others outright will be a gross injustice.

So, if you are looking for a runner to spoil the party, Relentless fits the bill.

The standard bearer for leading trainer Tim Fitzsimmons is in terrific condition and he threw down the gauntlet with an inspiring winning gallop yesterday morning.

Sent out against the clock, Relentless clocked 39.8sec for the 600m on the Polytrack.

Sure, it was not the swiftest of workouts but the intent was obvious.

If one is to search for a word to describe the hit-out, "relentless" quickly comes to mind.

Relentless won just last month and very nearly defied promotion when beaten into second at his last outing. That, after receiving a check just after the start.

Already a winner of four races from 14 starts, two of those were over the Stewards' Cup distance of 1,600m.

The mile is his ideal trip. It suits his style of running.

If Lim's Kosciuszko adopts front-running tactics on Sunday, the champ might just experience windburn when Relentless swoops close home.

Another huge plus is the man who will be in the saddle on Sunday.

He is Vlad Duric.

The four-time Singapore champion is back for a short stint.

Is it still a two-horse race?

Think about it.

Another one who could make the $150,000 race interesting is the Shane Baertschiger-trained Red Ocean.

He, too, had a good stretch-out on the training track.

He ran the 600m in 37.3sec. Ronnie Stewart, his jockey on Sunday, did the steering.

He was accompanied by stablemate Flak Jacket, who finished second and third in his last two starts and has a strong chance in Sunday's Race 9.

He will have jockey Rizuan Shafiq astride .

In his last start on June 4, Red Ocean was beaten into third spot in a Class 3 event over the mile.

Circuit Mission won that race. Relentless took second.

An out-and-out frontrunner, whose wins have been against lesser opposition, this will be his biggest stage in his budding racing career.

And, like Relentless, we reckon he will relish the adversity.

RACE 3

Galaxy Star * (M. Zaki) 40.6. Ben Wade 40.4. Tesoro Pirata (J. Bayliss) 42.9. Qaraat (T. Rehaizat) 41.7.

RACE 4

In All His Glory * 39.8

RACE 5

Angel Baby (R. Shafiq) 40.6.

RACE 6

Fate To Win (R. Stewart) 38.7.

RACE 8

Pattaya 43.8. Be Bee (M. Zaki) 37.7.

RACE 9

Mister Dynamo 42.2.

Flak Jacket * 37.2. Atlas 45.8.

RACE 10

Red Ocean (R. Stewart) 37.3. Relentless * 39.8.

RACE 11

Attila * 37.7.