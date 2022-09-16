Relentless in no mood to let up

Derby runner-up Relentless is back on the campaign trail, and set for loftier heights at Kranji.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons' Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m) winner makes his racing comeback in the Class 1 race over 1,600m on Sept 24.

After finishing a valiant second to Lim's Kosciuszko in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 17, the Arexevan-Relentless Stable-owned son of Hallowed Crown was tipped out for a short layoff.

He was, however, quickly back in training with the last two majors coming up soon - the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 15 and Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19.

While Fitzsimmons has been unable to find one more barrier trial for the five-time winner, he will get to blow away any cobwebs with at least one QEII Cup prelude.

"He'll run in the Class 1 mile next week and then head towards the QEII Cup," said the Australian.

"After his run in the Derby, he had a short break of two weeks and we then brought him back in work to get ready for the mile race.

"He's not 100 per cent screwed down, he had just the one trial. We had no time to give him two trials, but he'll be fitter for the 1,800m of the QEII Cup after this race.

"He trialled well this morning. This is his first step towards his main goal, the Gold Cup."

Relentless will take on seasoned gallopers in open-class company for the first time. Former runs were at Class 4 level and against his own age bracket at Group level.

But Fitzsimmons has a handy yardstick to give him the belief Relentless will not be out of his depth.

"I'm pretty confident he will measure up to the better horses. The Derby formline has held up because Lim's Kosciuszko then won the Lion City Cup," he said.

"Manoel Nunes will ride him in the Class 1 race as Vlad Duric cannot make the weight, but Vlad will ride him in the QEII Cup."

Duric was the right man in the right place, at the right time.

Nunes had been forging a strong bond with Relentless in the run-up to the 4YO feature races, the Stewards' Cup and the Singapore Derby.

But the Brazilian's untimely neck injury suffered in a race fall in June left a void which comeback kid Duric was only too happy to fill when he returned to his old hunting ground around that time.

The four-time Singapore champion jockey was the pilot at Relentless' barrier trial on Thursday. They ran second, but Duric was not inclined to slip much leather throughout the 1,000m spin.

They ran a neck-second to Street Of Dreams (Bernardo Pinheiro).

Fitzsimmons, who is two winners clear of Donna Logan on the Singapore trainers' premiership 11 meetings from the end of the 2022 season, is not sending a big team to this Saturday's last of three all-Polytrack meetings. He saddles five runners from a downsized programme of 10 races, headed by the resuming Lucky Jinsha in the $100,000 Class 1 race over 1,100m.

The bubble burst for the son of Shooting To Win at his last start in a Kranji Stakes B race (1,400m) on April 30. His bid for a six-in-a-row tripped at the last hurdle - he ran ninth to King's Command.

Fitzsimmons has long put a pen through that race.

"Lucky Jinsha pulled up lame that day, he had a stress fracture. He had to have a rest for three months," he said.

"He's come back in good order. It'll be a big step-up, but his trial was very impressive last week.

"This week is pretty quiet, but we have a lot more runners next week.

"The title doesn't occupy too much of my time. I just get my horses ready as I've done all year.

"It'd be nice if it comes, though."

Thursday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Sabah Win (B. Woodworth) 2 Flying Nemo (W.H. Kok) 3 King's Gambit 4 Mykyta (M. Ibrahim)

5 Arriba (B. Pinheiro) 6 Happy Warrior

Margins and time: Shd, 1½, 9¼. 6½, hd ( 1min 01.49sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Charger (Woodworth) 2 Healthy Baby (C.C .Wong)

3 Cyclone (V. Duric) 4 Stenmark (K. Hakim)

5 Ima (Kok) 6 Glory Shine (I. Saifudin)

Margins and time: ½, 4¼, 4, 9¾. nk (1:01.61)

TRIAL 3

1 Hardcore (M. Kellady) 2 Savvy Command (Wong)

3 Senor Don (T. Krisna) 4 So Hi Class (T.H. Koh)

5 Vgor 6 Sun Marshal (K. Faiz) 7 Sabah Star (Woodworth) 8 Big Hearted (Duric)

Margins and time: 1¼, hd, 1¼, ns, ½, ¾, ½ ( 1:01.57)

TRIAL 4

1 Street Of Dreams (Pinheiro) 2 Relentless (Duric)

3 Green Star (J. Bayliss) 4 Top Knight ( Ibrahim)

5 Amazing Breeze (Wong) 6 Split Second

(K. A'Isisuhairi) 7 Webster (R. Fahmi) 8 Lord Justice

Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, shd, 1, 1, 8, 11/2 (1:01.49)

TRIAL 5

1 Ironchamp (Duric) 2 Lim's Craft (Wong)

3 Red Dragon 4 Lankaran (Ibrahim) 5 No More Delay 6 Dimesso (Woodworth) 7 Mr Pacino (Kok)

Margins and time: 9½, hd, 1¼, 1½, 2¼, 1 (1:00.44)

TRIAL 6

1 Bestseller (Wong) 2 January (Kok) 3 Trusted One (Krisna) 4 Pacific Star (Duric) 5 The Brotherhood (Koh) 6 Lim's Unique (Fahmi) 7 Easylights (Woodworth) 8 Victory Joy (I. Amirul)

Margins and time: 1¼, 2¾, 1¼, 1½, ½, ¾, 1 (1:00.83)

TRIAL 7

1 Fighting Hero (Bayliss) 2 In All His Glory (Duric)

3 Global Spirit 4 Typhoon (Wong) 5 Lim's Wish (Fahmi) Margins and time: ½, 1, ¾, 4¾ (1:02.60)