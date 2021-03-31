Relaxed rules for vaccinated MLB teams

NEW YORK • Major League Baseball (MLB) told teams on Monday that fully vaccinated players, coaches and other tier one staff can enjoy loosened Covid-19 protocols, with more restrictions lifted once a team reaches 85 per cent vaccination.

In an internal memo received by several outlets, MLB "strongly encouraged" the players and staff to receive one of the approved Covid-19 vaccines when eligible but stopped short of making it a requirement.

According to the memo, fully vaccinated tier one personnel - that is anyone who had the final dose of the vaccine more than two weeks prior - will be able to gather together in indoor spaces such as hotel rooms without masks or distancing and can choose to opt out of some Covid-19 testing.

They will also be allowed to eat in restaurants, bring vaccinated family members on road trips, car pool and stay in personal residences while travelling, ESPN reported.

Vaccinated individuals will not need to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of someone with Covid-19 as long as they do not have symptoms.

Once a team reaches the 85 per cent threshold of full vaccinations among tier one personnel, additional restrictions will be lifted.

Communal amenities in the locker room will be restored, such as pool tables and saunas, and players and coaches will not have to wear masks in the dugout or bullpen or wear tracking devices.

As they prepare to open the season on Thursday, teams are making plans for vaccinations for those who want them.

The St Louis Cardinals, who will play at the Cincinnati Reds on opening day, are hoping they will have access to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone age 16 or up is eligible to be vaccinated in Ohio.

"I would say I'm hopeful people will do it, because obviously, the more vaccines that go into arms, ultimately, I think, the more freedom or normalcy we'll be able to experience," said John Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operations.

