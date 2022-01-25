Rehaizat, Kok, Koh and A'Isisuhairi suspended

Jockey Tengku Rehaizat has been suspended for two months for failing to ride to the stewards' satisfaction on Cizen Lucky in Race 8 on Jan 15.

The stewards inquired into Rehaizat's riding in the straight, particularly with the vigour applied on his mount between the 350m and 150m marks.

After taking evidence from Rehaizat and Cizen Lucky's trainer, Jerome Tan, Rehaizat was found guilty of failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards in that passing the 350m mark until the 150m mark, he failed to ride his mount with sufficient vigour and determination.

There was clear running between See Yah and Stella Polare available to him at all times.

In assessing the penalty, the stewards considered the nature of the charge. Rehaizat was suspended with effect from Jan 23 to March 22. He was advised of his right of appeal.

Apprentice jockey Simon Kok, jockeys A'Isisuhairi Kasim and Koh Teck Huat have been suspended for one Singapore race day each for careless riding last Saturday.

Kok will miss this Saturday's meeting. As Koh and A'Isisuhairi have been engaged to ride this Saturday, they will miss the Chinese New Year meeting next Wednesday.

Kok pleaded guilty to permitting Xiyou to shift inwards passing the 800m mark in Race 2, when insufficiently clear of Sirius, who was checked.

A'Isisuhairi permitted Renzo to shift inwards near the 250m mark in Race 3, when insufficiently clear of Den Of Thieves, who was severely checked.

Koh permitted Universal Empire to shift outwards passing the 200m mark, also in Race 3, when insufficiently clear of Siam Royal Orchid, who was carried outwards.

This bumped Magnifique across the heels of Renzo, causing Magnifique to check.