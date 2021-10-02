Refreshed Kosgei aims for hat-trick in London

LONDON • Brigid Kosgei believes she can still retain her London Marathon title tomorrow, despite the race coming soon after the strain of the Tokyo Games.

This weekend's race takes place just eight weeks after the Kenyan won silver in the Olympic marathon in Sapporo that was staged under hot and humid conditions. Several runners dropped out in Japan and others who finished were left severely fatigued.

But Kosgei believes she is fit enough to be competitive in London this weekend, even though Tokyo took a lot out of her.

"Before I came here, I was running in the Olympics, my body was still very tired but I did a lot of preparation to correct this," the 27-year-old said yesterday.

"After the Olympics, I went and had maybe two days' break and then I continued practice. My training is going well, I have prepared well and I am ready for Sunday."

Kosgei is aiming to become only the second female runner after Germany's Katrin Dorre-Heinig (1992-94) to win three successive London Marathons.

The winner of the 2018 and 2019 Chicago Marathon added: "I love London so I would really like to do that here. I am ready as I have prepared well as I want to defend my title."

While she kept her title last year on an elite-only adapted course, because of coronavirus restrictions, which looped St James' Park, breaking her own marathon world record of 2hr 14min 4sec, set two years ago in Chicago, is not on her mind.

"No, I don't have any course record (as a target) because I come from the Olympics not far away. It's just one month and something, so no preparation there, which is good to prepare for the women-only record," Kosgei said.

Unlike the women's event, there are no clear favourites in the men's category as Tokyo Games gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge and Britain's Mo Farah are absent.

Ethiopian Shura Kitata, who beat Kenyan great Kipchoge in London last year, is the biggest name but there are doubts over his ability to last the distance because of a leg injury. Both Kipchoge and Farah reportedly plan to return next year.

More than 40,000 will take to London's streets tomorrow, with a further 40,000 participating virtually.

