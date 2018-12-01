Refined treasure hunt

RACE 1 (1,800M)

6 Mi Blanco's top-four finishes have been on this surface. Chance.

3 Holy Unicorn has run some decent races on the dirt in the past.

4 Triumphal Win has run some good races down to Class 5.

7 Sweet Bean generally runs well over this course and distance.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

5 Hainan Star should be suited for the step-up to 1,400m.

2 Shinealot should also be suited for the 1,400m at his second start.

7 Strapping Bauhinia is another who will be suited for this trip.

1 Perfect Match just prevailed last time out and can't be overlooked.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

9 Lucky Shiny Day should have every chance back to the dirt.

5 Good Fit won at the course and distance two runs back.

8 Enjoyable Success ran well at the track and trip two runs back.

2 Travel First is next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

11 Jimson The Famous gets his chance with only 114 pounds (51.8kg) on his back.

10 Corre Rapido has promised to break through in a number of runs over the Sha Tin dirt 1,200m.

7 Dragon Warrior has improved considerably from his last start.

4 Royal Prerogative can improve at his first start on the dirt.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Happy Tour looked to move well on this surface and is worth a spin.

2 Dr Proactive won over this track and trip. Chance.

12 Jumbo Bus has no weight and the dirt could be another positive.

9 Dominator has an awkward draw but can't be ruled out.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

1 Refined Treasure has found the easiest Class 3. Chance to win.

3 Best Sense has trialled well for his Hong Kong debut.

10 Speedy King and 7 California Gungho are next best.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Dashing Gainer is carrying only a light weight with rookie's claim.

3 Happy Winner has trialled well enough to do well.

5 Big Party can come into play from a decent draw.

8 Startling Power isn't without place claims.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

5 Last Kingdom has talent and is worth a flyer at odds in this spot.

3 Tang Fleming gets in well with his rookie's seven-pound claim.

2 Lockheed could get it if things are going to fall into place for him.

7 Nuclear Power could go back-to-back now that he's broken through.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

12 Glorious Spectrum, a newcomer, is a chance with no weight.

3 Ugly Warrior has won five of his six starts, all at this course and trip.

8 Moment Of Power is a place hope at odds, while

11 Encore Boy also deserves consideration.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

1 Mr So And So is back to the Sha Tin 1,400m, a wise move.

5 Sun Touch is consistent and will press forward.

10 Relentless Me has placed in three of his last four starts since winning in June.

6 Vincy has trialled well enough to finish into the placings on debut.

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 13 Touch Of Green ($43-$13)

2nd 2 Jadeed ($21)

3rd 14 Torvill ($56)

4th 5 In The Navy

Forecast $154

Place Forecast (2-13) $47, (13-14) $102, (2-14) $179

Tierce No winner ($1,570 carried forward to next race)

Trio No winner ($1,752 carried forward to next race)

Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 2 Fifth Of May ($130-$25)

2nd 3 Ohsobright ($36)

3rd 13 Blue Negligee ($12)

4th 6 Destiny's Child Forecast $337

Place Forecast (2-3) $86, (2-13) $50, (3-13) $130

Tierce No winner ($8,350 carried forward)

Trio $1,544 Quartet No winner ($440 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 4 Kazuri ($10-$7)

2nd 7 Hippie Trail ($6)

3rd 1 Conquering King ($6)

4th 5 Hither Green Forecast $10

Place Forecast (4-7) $4, (1-4) $3, (1-7) $5

Tierce $60 Trio $7 Quartet $52

RACE 4

1st 5 Wild Brier ($19-$7)

2nd 4 Free Agent ($11)

3rd 1 Laws Of Succession ($6)

4th 7 Sheet Weaver

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (4-5) $9, (1-5) $7, (1-4) $8

Tierce $164 Trio $24

Quartet $382

Scratching: 3 Western Wu

Results of Races 5 to 7 were not available at press time. Log on to www.turfclub.com.sg for the results.