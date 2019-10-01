Ref blaming won't fix it: Hansen

TOKYO • New Zealand coach Steve Hansen yesterday appealed to his counterparts and pundits, asking them to lay off the referees at the Rugby World Cup as they continue to face strident criticism, including from the sport's controlling body.

World Rugby had lambasted the match officials in a public statement after the opening weekend, admitting performances "were not consistently of the standards set".

But Hansen leapt to their defence yesterday, saying they were under scrutiny in the Cup cauldron and publicly criticising them "was not going to fix the problem".

"I talked before we came to this tournament about how pressure can affect rugby teams that are under pressure and referees are no different," he said. "There's no point everybody climbing into them because it's not going to do anything other than put them under more pressure."

However, social media has lit up after almost every game to date with fans, coaches and players - generally from the losing side - along with pundits taking umbrage with the officiating.

Australia coach Michael Cheika has been among the most vocal in his complaints, claiming it was "us versus everyone" after wing Reece Hodge copped a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle in their opening win over Fiji.

He continued to fume after the Wallabies' narrow 29-25 loss to Wales on Sunday, claiming referees had been "spooked" by a directive to clamp down on high tackles in Japan after centre Samu Kerevi was deemed to have led with his forearm into the throat of Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell, leading to a controversial penalty call that left Cheika "embarrassed".

And his sense of injustice was further fuelled by news on Sunday that England centre Piers Francis had escaped a ban for a similar high shot, with the search for consistency over tackle heights at this Cup proving distinctly elusive.

He said: "I just don't know the rules any more honestly. Our guy makes that tackle, he gets suspended - the English guy gets off."

In the aftermath of the defeat by Wales, Kerevi hinted he might possibly switch codes to Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) over the ruling as it left him "really down in the dumps". While he backtracked yesterday, telling reporters he "was just saying that as a little joke", the back implored authorities to not let rugby go "soft" as "it's a collision sport".

"I understand the call, but it's a tough one. I have been running like that for my entire career," he said.

"Especially when you slow it down (on video), it gives a different picture rather than seeing it in normal pace.

"I'm just getting back into my stride as I'm going for the bump, I'm just continuing my run. I'm not trying to go towards his neck.

"There's no way I would lead with my arms straight to his face. I know the rules. I don't like to think of myself as a grub (dirty player)."

In yesterday's game, Scotland bounced back from their opening 27-3 loss to the Irish to beat Samoa 34-0, putting them right back in the mix for second place in Pool A.

Japan lead the pool with nine points from two matches, and the hosts, who will face the Pacific Islanders on Saturday, yesterday received a boost when local sports daily Nikkan Sports reported coach Jamie Joseph had agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Brave Blossoms until the end of 2021.

