Red Ocean gets his way, makes amends

Last-start $8 beaten favourite Red Ocean reversed his fortunes via an impressive trial victory to make amends with consummate ease at Kranji on Saturday.

On Nov 27, the final day of the 2021 Singapore racing season, the Shane Baertschiger-trained four-year-old wanted to lead but was unable to cross in and was caught wide. He ended up dead-last.

With tons of improvement and a soft lead on Saturday, he gave jockey Matthew Kellady an armchair ride in the $70,000 Kranji Stakes C race over 1,600m on turf.

The MA Racing & Hi Vis Stable-owned gelding romped home by 21/4 lengths in 1min 37.71sec. He paid $9 for a win.

Bold plans now beckon. Baertschiger is plotting a path towards the prestigious Singapore Derby.

The Group 1 feature over 1,800m on July 17 was a bit of a no-brainer as the ultimate goal for the son of Ocean Park, after his three all-the-way wins over 1,400m last year.

His last one in Class 4 company on Nov 6 was particularly awesome. He bolted home by more than five lengths.

That high moment was somewhat deflated after he blotted his resume in the Kranji Stakes B race over 1,600m.

Despite the small field of eight runners, he ended up in no man's land, four wide throughout, before he eventually finished a long last. He was beaten by 181/2 lengths.

Baertschiger was prepared to forget he ran that day, as did punters, as evidenced by his short quote as the $9 favourite in the five-horse field. Stablemate King's Command was withdrawn because of colic.

Unlike his last-start faux pas, Red Ocean was the only speed influence this time, not to mention he also drew better in Gate 2.