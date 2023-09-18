ST Full-time Report: Red Bull run ends in S’pore but F1 rivals still wary | Look out for new feature on Shanti Pereira

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Red Bull’s quest for the perfect F1 season went up in smoke at last weekend’s Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, prompting veteran motorsport columnist David Tremayne to label the enthralling Marina Bay race as the best of 2023 so far.
Meanwhile, six-time Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata will become a local outfit from 2024, as the largely Japanese side hopes to contribute to the local football scene.
Next, want to know how Singapore’s finest sprinter found her speed? As the Asian Games approaches, we examine how Shanti Pereira – and her coach Luis Cunha – discovered ways to make herself faster. Check out our special Shanti Pereira feature and interactive project on www.straitstimes.com from Tuesday.
Red Bull streak is over but rivals remain wary of points leader
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who won the Singapore race, said Red Bull will still be up there and remain very difficult to beat.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ‘over the moon’ after winning Singapore Grand Prix for second race victory
“It was all about keeping our limitations with tyre wear and degradation,” said the Spaniard, after clinching Ferrari’s first win since July 2022.
Three-car battle crowns S’pore Grand Prix best race of 2023
With elements such as surprise, uncertainty and redemption, last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix very nearly had it all, says David Tremayne.
Rogue lizards, horror crash, Red Bull turns bearish – highlights of 2023 Singapore Grand Prix
Here’s a look at the standout moments during the race weekend, which includes the Red Bull duo racing on motorised cleaners.
Asian Games profile: Sailing through seas and life together
Ahead of the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asiad, national sailors Justin Liu and Denise Lim share the best and hardest parts of competing as a married couple.
Lionesses to play North Korea twice in Asian Games debut after Cambodia’s withdrawal
Singapore coach Karim Bencherifa expressed disappointment over the fixtures changes as the three-time Asiad champions are now their sole opponents in Group C.
Six-time champions Albirex Niigata to become local Singapore Premier League side from 2024
The White Swans will be fielding mainly locals, with Japanese players filling their foreigner quota.
Jadon Sancho’s banishment a sign of deeper problems at Man United
The Englishman’s exile follows a trend at United since Alex Ferguson’s retirement, with Old Trafford becoming a black hole for talent, says columnist John Brewin.
Dry break for Cuesports Singapore and players after international ban
This stemmed from a dispute between World Pool-Billiard Association and event promoter Matchroom.
Singapore’s Foo Kon Fai, Victor Sim crowned badminton senior world champions
The duo, who are in their 60s, made history as they are the first from the Republic to win senior titles at the tournament.
