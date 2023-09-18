ST Full-time Report: Red Bull run ends in S’pore but F1 rivals still wary | Look out for new feature on Shanti Pereira

Red Bull’s quest for the perfect F1 season went up in smoke at last weekend’s Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, prompting veteran motorsport columnist David Tremayne to label the enthralling Marina Bay race as the best of 2023 so far.

Meanwhile, six-time Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata will become a local outfit from 2024, as the largely Japanese side hopes to contribute to the local football scene.

Next, want to know how Singapore’s finest sprinter found her speed? As the Asian Games approaches, we examine how Shanti Pereira – and her coach Luis Cunha – discovered ways to make herself faster. Check out our special Shanti Pereira feature and interactive project on www.straitstimes.com from Tuesday.

Red Bull streak is over but rivals remain wary of points leader

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who won the Singapore race, said Red Bull will still be up there and remain very difficult to beat. 

READ MORE HERE

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz ‘over the moon’ after winning Singapore Grand Prix for second race victory

“It was all about keeping our limitations with tyre wear and degradation,” said the Spaniard, after clinching Ferrari’s first win since July 2022. 

READ MORE HERE

Three-car battle crowns S’pore Grand Prix best race of 2023

With elements such as surprise, uncertainty and redemption, last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix very nearly had it all, says David Tremayne.

READ MORE HERE

Rogue lizards, horror crash, Red Bull turns bearish – highlights of 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

Here’s a look at the standout moments during the race weekend, which includes the Red Bull duo racing on motorised cleaners.

READ MORE HERE

Asian Games profile: Sailing through seas and life together

Ahead of the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asiad, national sailors Justin Liu and Denise Lim share the best and hardest parts of competing as a married couple.

READ MORE HERE

Lionesses to play North Korea twice in Asian Games debut after Cambodia’s withdrawal

Singapore coach Karim Bencherifa expressed disappointment over the fixtures changes as the three-time Asiad champions are now their sole opponents in Group C.

READ MORE HERE

Six-time champions Albirex Niigata to become local Singapore Premier League side from 2024

The White Swans will be fielding mainly locals, with Japanese players filling their foreigner quota.

READ MORE HERE

Jadon Sancho’s banishment a sign of deeper problems at Man United

The Englishman’s exile follows a trend at United since Alex Ferguson’s retirement, with Old Trafford becoming a black hole for talent, says columnist John Brewin.

READ MORE HERE

Dry break for Cuesports Singapore and players after international ban

This stemmed from a dispute between World Pool-Billiard Association and event promoter Matchroom.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s Foo Kon Fai, Victor Sim crowned badminton senior world champions

The duo, who are in their 60s, made history as they are the first from the Republic to win senior titles at the tournament.

READ MORE HERE

