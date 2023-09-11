ST Full-time Report: Recovery is key for sprint queen Shanti | Mouth-taping during sleep not for all athletes

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

As sprint queen Shanti Pereira gears up for the Asian Games which start on Sept 23, her coach Luis Cunha has revealed how their recovery plan, which includes ice baths, proper sleep routines, yoga and pilates, has helped ensure that she does not suffer from burnout amid a packed 2023 season.

The national women’s football team will also be at the Hangzhou Asiad, but they will be making their debut without some players including key attacker Nur Izzati Rosni, who has ruled herself out of selection, citing mental health as one of the reasons.

Meanwhile, mouth taping during sleep came to the fore recently, with Manchester City striker Erland Haaland swearing by it as his strict regimen. While Singapore’s mixed martial arts exponent Amir Khan said he has seen its benefits, a doctor has warned that it does not work for everyone.

