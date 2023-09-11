ST Full-time Report: Recovery is key for sprint queen Shanti | Mouth-taping during sleep not for all athletes

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
As sprint queen Shanti Pereira gears up for the Asian Games which start on Sept 23, her coach Luis Cunha has revealed how their recovery plan, which includes ice baths, proper sleep routines, yoga and pilates, has helped ensure that she does not suffer from burnout amid a packed 2023 season.
The national women’s football team will also be at the Hangzhou Asiad, but they will be making their debut without some players including key attacker Nur Izzati Rosni, who has ruled herself out of selection, citing mental health as one of the reasons.
Meanwhile, mouth taping during sleep came to the fore recently, with Manchester City striker Erland Haaland swearing by it as his strict regimen. While Singapore’s mixed martial arts exponent Amir Khan said he has seen its benefits, a doctor has warned that it does not work for everyone.
Recovery is key for Shanti Pereira in gruelling season, with most important races to come
The sprint queen will spend the next fortnight in Singapore before leaving for the Asian Games, where she will start as the favourite for both the 100m and 200m.
Lionesses to make Asiad debut without several notable names
Key attacker Nur Izzati Rosni and forward Lila Tan both withdrew from the squad, while former captain Ernie Sontaril was dropped.
Coach Takayuki Nishigaya abused as toothless Lions lack bite in 2-0 loss to second-string Tajikistan
When asked if the team have regressed under him, the Singapore coach said he understands the criticism and won’t run away from it.
Saudi Arabia’s 2024 bid for Mohamed Salah will be welcome money for Liverpool
If the Saudi Pro League wants to become a world-leading football destination, then the Arab world’s greatest player is a must-buy, says ST columnist John Brewin.
A Games with no drug testing! Would you watch?
Reading about the Enhanced Games, a proposed meet in which performance-enhancing drugs are allowed, made ST’s Rohit Brijnath consider how he liked his athletes.
Can mouth taping really improve your quality of sleep and athletic performance?
The purported benefits of mouth taping are yet to be backed by sufficient evidence and research, said experts.
Race routes announced for Dec 1-3 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon
This year’s races will end at the National Stadium after starting at the F1 Pit Building.
Rugby World Cup draw debacle shows up organisers’ short-sightedness
This Rugby World Cup in France has possibly been ruined from the get-go by the organising body’s actions, writes ST columnist Shahiron Sahari.
Singapore’s artistic swimmers eye historic Asian Games medal
A new scoring system, introduced in 2023 with the aim of making the judging process more objective, has shaken up the order of things in the sport.
Once mulling retirement, Charmaine Soh returns from injury for October’s Nations Cup
She is back after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the Asian Netball Championship in September 2022.
