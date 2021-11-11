Recovered stars

CRISTIANO RONALDO

The Portuguese football star tested positive in October last year while on international duty, and recovered after 19 days.

LEWIS HAMILTON

The seven-time Formula One world champion missed the Sakhir Grand Prix last December after he tested positive.

In August, after the Hungarian race where he was second, he said he suspected he had "long Covid" as he felt dizzy and fatigued afterwards.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

The world No. 1 men's tennis player tested positive in June last year following a heavily criticised exhibition tournament he organised, which ended up hosting a cluster of cases.

KEVIN DURANT

The Brooklyn Nets star was one of the first National Basketball Association players to test positive for the coronavirus in March last year. But he later helped the United States to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

DUSTIN JOHNSON

The American tested positive in October last year with mild symptoms. Just over a month later, he put on the famed Green Jacket after winning the Masters Tournament.