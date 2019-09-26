Records prove Folau admitted to rule breach

SYDNEY • Israel Folau conceded at a tribunal hearing that he had breached his Rugby Australia (RA) contract and offered to issue an apology following the termination of his employment in May, according to court documents filed by the governing body.

The 30-year-old's contract was ripped up after he posted anti-gay sentiments on social media in April which were deemed to be in breach of RA's code of conduct.

Folau, Super Rugby's record try-scorer who was on a A$1 million (S$930,000)-a-year four-year deal, launched legal proceedings against RA and is seeking damages worth A$10 million, an apology and reinstatement. He has not played rugby union since being sacked.

In documents filed in the federal circuit court, RA alleges that "Mr Folau, through his senior counsel, conceded that his conduct in making the 2019 posts constituted a breach of the rules" and "offered to make a public apology for the 2019 posts".

RA said in the court documents: "Remarkably, despite his concession before the tribunal that he had breached the code of conduct, Mr Folau now seeks to argue that his posts did not breach the code of conduct."

In Folau's statement of claim, filed last month, the rugby star said he had suffered "loss and damage" over his sacking, which he argues was unlawful.

The legal action comes as Folau's playing future continues to be shrouded in mystery, after reports that he will line up for Tonga in rugby league Tests against Australia and Britain were denied by the sport's international governing body the Rugby League International Federation.

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE