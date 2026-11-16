‘Records not owned, only borrowed’: Soh Rui Yong reclaims 10,000m national mark

Soh Rui Yong (far right) clocked 30mins 24.16sec at the Tokai Distance Challenge to set a new national record in the 10,000m.

SINGAPORE – As rain pelted down at the Hadano City Culture Park Athletics Track on Nov 15, the thought of dropping out of the men’s 10,000m race briefly crossed Singaporean distance runner Soh Rui Yong’s mind.

Already made difficult by the wet and cold conditions in Kanagawa, Japan, the lack of a pack of other competitors to run with added an extra challenge to Soh’s race at the Tokai Distance Challenge.

“Eight hundred metres in, there was already a significant gap between myself and the pack in front and that pack was on pace for 29:30,” he explained, “and I was like ‘It’s going to be a really long day if I have to run it alone’.

“I even thought of dropping out – it was not a happy day to be out there, looking at the clock and with 20 laps to go, I was already exerting so much.

“But soon I realised that people were getting tired and falling off, so I tried to break the race down into smaller, bite-sized parts and realised that everyone’s having a bad day, so let’s just try to pass people one at a time.”

Pushing through the tough start, the 35-year-old clocked 30mins 24.16sec to finish 13th and regain his national record in the event, which had been snatched away by compatriot Shaun Goh eight days earlier, on Nov 7 .

Goh had claimed the national mark at the 26th Nittaidai Challenge Games in Yokohama, Japan, with a time of 30:27.83, rewriting Soh’s previous record of 30:33.29 set at the same meet nearly a year ago.

Looking at how training had been going, Soh had gone into the Tokai meet feeling that he was in “significantly better shape” than in 2025.

He said: “I was thinking that if we get good conditions and a pack to tuck in with and run together, I was happy to stick it out at three minutes per kilometre and give the 30-minute barrier a go – 29:59, 29:58 would have been a dream day but then it became very evident even before the race that it was not going to be that kind of day.

“I’m happy with how I managed the conditions; I do think there’s a bit more on the table, but it doesn’t matter until you prove it.”

He also praised Goh for the progress he made since turning full-time earlier in 2026, lauding his friend’s courage to seize the opportunity when it came and make the most out of it.

Goh, who also rewrote Soh’s half-marathon national mark in October, has enjoyed a standout year in which he has set seven national records after signing a two-year contract with sports management company Betterment Sports in February.

“Seeing him go all in and produce results that have been far improved from whatever he managed to do last year while he was working a job and still running well should be inspiring for any Singaporeans, especially the younger generation,” said Soh.

“They can look at that and see that it’s not easy and you have to work hard but if you put your mind to it, you can make your dreams become a reality.”

Next for Soh is the BYD Singapore International Marathon, where he will compete in the masters category – for runners aged 35 and above – for the first time.

There is added motivation for Soh to see if a masters runner can also place top of the podium in the open category at the marathon, where the top two finishers also qualify for the 2027 SEA Games team.

He said: “I’m 35, I’m competing against myself, my previous year’s self or trying to push the barriers of what a 35-year-old can do...

“Records are fun to chase, but I do have this line of thought that records are never owned, only borrowed because no record lasts forever.



“Eventually it’s about getting better so you can represent Singapore and go up against the best in South-east Asia and hopefully beyond and get some achievement.”