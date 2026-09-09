Record rain in Japan forces Asian Games athletes to evacuate accommodation; leaks reported in venues

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About 104mm of rain fell in an hour in Nagoya on Sept 8, prompting municipal officials to issue an evacuation order for parts of the city.

TOKYO - Hundreds of Asian Games athletes in Japan were briefly evacuated from their accommodation as record rainfall lashed host city Nagoya, with the competition beginning on Sept 10.

Rainwater also leaked into some competition venues, with more wet weather forecast for the coming days.

About 104mm of rain fell in an hour in Nagoya on Sept 8, prompting municipal officials to issue an evacuation order for parts of the city.

Scientists say human-induced climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of weather events in Japan and elsewhere.

There is no dedicated athletes’ village at this year’s Asian Games, with organisers instead relying on a cruise ship, temporary wooden containers and hotels.

An official with Nagoya Port Authority told AFP that “hundreds” of athletes staying at the city’s Garden Pier area, where the wooden container huts are located, were told to move to safety.

The athletes returned after the evacuation order was lifted about two hours later.

The Asian Games officially begin with an opening ceremony on Sept 19 but several events will get under way before that.

The basketball competition begins on Sept 10.

Rainwater was found in several competition venues but Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa said the facilities were not seriously affected and that events would go on as scheduled.

“There has been limited impact like rainwater leaking from the roofs of some buildings, but the situation is not so serious that the opening on the 19th is in jeopardy for now,” he said.

“Given the current circumstances, I believe there will be no obstacles to holding the Asian Games.”

More than 17,000 athletes and officials are expected at the Games – a bigger number than the Olympics.

Subway and bus services in Nagoya were temporarily halted on Sept 8 and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest flood warning for a major river in the area. AFP