'Really pleased' after a tough year

AUCKLAND - All Blacks coach Ian Foster does not mind his side's topsy-turvy year, as long as they are prepared to learn their lessons.

New Zealand had a hand on the Rugby Championship trophy with a convincing 40-14 bonus victory over an error-prone and ill-disciplined Wallabies side at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

The victory means the Springboks will also need to secure a bonus point and beat Argentina by at least 39 points in the final match in Durban later in the day to take the title back to South Africa.

The result of that match was unavailable at press time.

Foster's men were leading the standings on 19 points, ahead of the Springboks on 14.

Despite the All Blacks' success, they had a difficult 2022 in which they lost twice at home to Ireland, once to Argentina in Christchurch and also once in South Africa.

Foster was also under immense pressure to be sacked.

"I've forgotten about the roller-coaster (year)," he said, as quoted by New Zealand website Stuff.

"I'm just happy in the moment. We've come into a championship, we've had the hardest draw by having both Tests against South Africa in South Africa, we've let ourselves down in Christchurch, but our response has been really positive.

"We look at the last half of the championship (three straight victories) and we're really pleased.

"We've done some good problem-solving. We've worked hard, and it's given this team a little bit of steel and it's given us some harsh lessons. But the work of the players has been phenomenal, and we're growing belief."