'Really pleased' after a tough year

AUCKLAND - All Blacks coach Ian Foster does not mind his side's topsy-turvy year, as long as they are prepared to learn their lessons.
New Zealand had a hand on the Rugby Championship trophy with a convincing 40-14 bonus victory over an error-prone and ill-disciplined Wallabies side at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.
The victory means the Springboks will also need to secure a bonus point and beat Argentina by at least 39 points in the final match in Durban later in the day to take the title back to South Africa.
The result of that match was unavailable at press time.
Foster's men were leading the standings on 19 points, ahead of the Springboks on 14.
Despite the All Blacks' success, they had a difficult 2022 in which they lost twice at home to Ireland, once to Argentina in Christchurch and also once in South Africa.
Foster was also under immense pressure to be sacked.
"I've forgotten about the roller-coaster (year)," he said, as quoted by New Zealand website Stuff.
"I'm just happy in the moment. We've come into a championship, we've had the hardest draw by having both Tests against South Africa in South Africa, we've let ourselves down in Christchurch, but our response has been really positive.
"We look at the last half of the championship (three straight victories) and we're really pleased.
"We've done some good problem-solving. We've worked hard, and it's given this team a little bit of steel and it's given us some harsh lessons. But the work of the players has been phenomenal, and we're growing belief."
On Saturday, the All Blacks hammered the Australians at the breakdown and a Will Jordan score supplemented by a penalty try helped them to a comfortable 17-0 lead after a fractious first half which saw two Wallabies sent to the sin bin.
New Zealand skipper Sam Whitelock crossed for a third try soon after the break and hooker Codie Taylor and his replacement Samisoni Taukei'aho added further five-pointers to seal the win in front of a sell-out crowd of 47,000.
"Really, really happy with the defence," said lock Whitelock.
"That's what we've been trying to do all the time and it's nice when it starts to happen."
The Wallabies saw their horror record at Eden Park extended to 23 straight defeats against the All Blacks dating back to 1986.
They scored consolation tries through replacements Folau Fainga'a and Jordan Petaia in the last quarter but never looked like breaking their winless streak.
Australia, who had a mathematical shot at the title going into the match, fell well short of the standards they set in the narrow 39-37 loss to the All Blacks in Melbourne on Sept 15.
Lock Jed Holloway was shown a yellow card in the third minute for a dangerous clean-out and the visitors were back to 15 men for only four minutes, before Dave Porecki was sent to cool his heels for 10 minutes after collapsing a rolling maul.
"Two yellow cards in the first half really put us on the back foot," said captain James Slipper.
"That's a very disappointing outcome for us. Far too much dropped ball and too many penalties put us under pressure. It just wasn't good enough."
