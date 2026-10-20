Real Madrid's rough Diomande starting to shine as Leipzig visit

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Real Madrid's Yan Diomande has shown flashes of his great quality, without yet firmly establishing himself as an essential figure for coach Jose Mourinho, although he is improving.

MADRID – When Real Madrid splashed a club record €140 million (S$201 million) to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig this summer, it was because of his clear potential to become one of the game’s stars, as showcased at the 2026 World Cup.

That talent has begun to unveil itself in recent matches, with Diomande lashing in a spectacular strike against Sevilla on Oct 18 in La Liga ahead of a re-encounter with his former side Leipzig in the Champions League on Oct 21.

Diomande’s sheer potential was not, however, the only reason Madrid forked out.

President Florentino Perez pledged to fans during his campaign for re-election in June that he would pay a fee of that magnitude for a new star as Madrid tried to rebuild following two seasons without a major trophy.

Diomande had demonstrated exciting promise, shining with Leipzig during just one season in Germany after emerging at Spanish side Leganes.

The 19-year-old did not join Madrid to fill an obvious vacancy, with his arrival actually exacerbating an overbooking in attack.

On the same day Diomande’s transfer was announced, Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior signed a new deal until 2032 with Los Blancos.

Madrid struggled last season to find a balance with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius on the pitch together, let alone throwing a new attacking star carrying a record price tag into the mix.

For a combination of those factors, it should not come as a surprise that Diomande is still finding his footing in the Spanish capital.

The youngster has shown flashes of his great quality, without yet firmly establishing himself as an essential figure for coach Jose Mourinho, although he is improving.

Diomande scored his first goal for the club against Villarreal on Oct 10, securing Real Madrid a 1-0 win.

The winger’s superb finish was not the main talking point though, after Vinicius was dismissed later in the game and subsequently banned for four matches.

That further opened the door for Diomande to settle in, with the winger starting on the left wing in the 4-1 rout of Sevilla on Oct 18, in which he lashed home from long range in the final stages.

Diomande also assisted the opener for Arda Guler, in his best performance for the club thus far. In total, he has two goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.

“He has a lot to improve, he’s young, he’s still naive, he’s still not the finished article,” said Mourinho on Oct 18.

“At Real Madrid, the demands are very high... but he had a great game, he’s growing.”

‘I will die trying’

Diamonds form under pressure, and thus far in his career Diomande has handled it on and off the pitch.

He suffered rejection after leaving the Ivory Coast to go to school in Florida in the United States, unable to reach a deal with Major League Soccer sides Charlotte FC and Colorado Rapids.

Eventually, the winger’s senior debut came with Leganes against Real Madrid in March 2025, and in 10 games for the club he netted twice, earning himself a move to Germany.

Diomande helped Leipzig reach the Champions League with 12 goals and eight assists, and he was named “rookie of the year” in the Bundesliga, before his Madrid move.

The winger said he is spurred on by tragedy from his life. His sister Roxane died at age 15 in 2025 after her drink was spiked, Diomande explained in an open letter, published by The Player’s Tribune in June.

“You were the one who always believed that I could be the next Cristiano (Ronaldo), when everybody else laughed,” wrote Diomande to his late sister.

“You were telling everybody, ‘My brother is going to be the greatest in the world’. I will prove that you were right, or I will die trying.”

At the home of the record 15-time European champions, Diomande has the platform to do that.

“He has to improve his finishing... assist better... but that will come,” added Mourinho.

“I remember when Vinicius arrived (and struggled), and in two or three years Vinicius was a top-drawer player.”

Vinicius is not suspended in Europe, but Diomande will be hoping Mourinho gives him another chance to shine against his former side Leipzig on Oct 21, as Madrid aim for a third win from three Champions League games. AFP