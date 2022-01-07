Real Gone Kid looks hard to oppose

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) BELLE ROUGE finished second over this track and trip last time. The filly should continue to improve. The one to beat. (2) I'M IN LOVE and (3) LITTLE MISS PINK have the form and experience to make their presence felt. A bigger threat, however, could come from (7) WHAT A STATE, who made marked improvement second-up after a break.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) SMITH AND WESSON and (9) WE'RE JAMMING are the only runners in the line-up with experience. Both finished second in their debut. That experience should stand them in good stead. We're Jamming showed pace throughout over 900m and was outrun only late. (8) STREET OUTLAW, (6) PURE MAVERICK, (5) NOT IN DOUBT and (1) CANFORD LIGHTS are worth noting.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) BON BOYAGE finished second in both starts since returning from a break, during which he was gelded. He looks primed to open his account with the extra 200m. (3) POMODORO'S JET was also second in his last start when trying this trip for the first time. He will pose a threat with improvement. (4) TCHAIKOVSKY has the form and experience to make his presence felt. (5) HEKNOWS is a likely improver over the extra distance.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(2) REAL GONE KID won four of his five starts last year. He is hard to beat over 1,000m, especially having downed champion sprinter Rio Querari last time. (1) KASIMIR may no longer be the force of old but he has the ability to keep his younger rivals honest. (5) BARZALONA, who won a course-and-distance feature last time, could make his presence felt. (6) ELUSIVE TRADER, (4) MR COBBS and (3) SPEED MACHINE can fight for the minor cheques.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

Good race and an ideal opportunity for stalwart (4) DO IT AGAIN to return to winning ways. He is favourably treated by these conditions and would have tightened up following an eye-catching Cape comeback over this track and trip. (1) RUSSIAN ROCK is conceding weight to all but is in good form. He may enjoy a good tow into the race by likely leader (7) ROCKIN' RINGO, who should get closer to last-start conqueror (3) FIREALLEY on these terms. Firealley may struggle on these revised terms to confirm the form of a recent meeting with (6) SUPER SILVANO, (9) HOEDSPRUIT and (10) NATIVE TONGUE.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) CAPTAIN'S RANSOM impressed when beating several rivals in prepping for this. She should have their measure again on the revised terms. She is, however, venturing beyond 1,600m for the first time which could level the playing fields. (1) SHE'S A KEEPER, (3) PRINCESS CALLA and (4) MARINA have a bit to find on ratings but will have no issue with this trip. As such, they are likely threats. The Fillies Guineas winner (8) CHANSONETTE leads the three-year-old charge and is still on the up, so could well have more to offer over the extra distance.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(5) SEEKING THE STARS capitalised on his superior fitness when making all the running in the Green Point Stakes. But he is unlikely to have things go his own way again. (1) RAINBOW BRIDGE and (4) LINEBACKER are weighted to turn the tables on Seeking The Stars and should arrive fitter. The defending champion (2) JET DARK ought to have tightened up too, so should be competitive again. (3) KOMMETDIEDING and (6) WARRIOR will be sharper this time around and are capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) LOOK FOR HOUNDS won a similar contest over this track and trip last time. He picked up only the minimum penalty, so could follow up. (3) SOMERSET MAUGHAM is drawn awkwardly but will enjoy his rider's 2.5kg claim. He should be competitive in his peak outing. (4) T'CHALLA impressed over 1,200m last time. He will have no problem stepping up in trip, although riding arrangements suggest (1) HIS CHOICE is the stable-elect.