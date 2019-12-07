Tessa Neo is ready to shoot for the stars

She had earned Singapore a spot at next year's Tokyo Olympics in the women's 10m air rifle, but because of Singapore Shooting Association's selection policy, Tessa Neo has to negotiate more qualifiers to ink her name on the ticket.

Instead of grumbling, the 22-year-old is looking forward to the challenge of coming out tops against teammates Jasmine Ser, Martina Veloso, Ho Xiu Yi and Adele Tan in upcoming qualifiers in Germany, India and another event that has yet to be determined.

She told The Straits Times (ST) yesterday: "Even though this is a new process, it has been clearly communicated with the team and it is a good thing because Singapore will be able to send the best from the team and increase the chances of winning.

"Of course, I hope I qualify because it would be a privilege and honour to represent Singapore at the Olympics, and it would fulfil part of my dream. The other part is winning gold."

Neo was speaking after being named The Straits Times Star of the Month for November for becoming the first Singaporean to win a medal in the women's 10m air rifle at the Asian Shooting Championships, where she took the silver and secured the Tokyo 2020 berth.

The award is an extension of ST's Athlete of the Year prize, which was launched in 2008. Both are backed by F&N's 100Plus.

ST sports editor Lee Yulin said: "Tessa embodies what we at ST look for in our Star of the Month series. She has excelled in her field but, more importantly, she has broken new ground, both for herself and for Team Singapore."

The road to the pinnacle of sport can be fraught with challenges, but Neo has learnt to overcome them with honesty and hard work.

"Since young, I was taught by my parents not to do things 'half past six'. If I want to do something, I must go all the way and give 100 per cent," said the Singapore Management University undergraduate.

When she was younger, Neo tried swimming, but reckoned her petite physique was a disadvantage and sought a different challenge.

She switched to shooting when she was 13 after being inspired by cousins Jasmine and Adrienne Ser. Jasmine has represented Singapore at the Olympics while Adrienne was also a former national shooter.

Neo laughed at the memory, and said: "You know how some people can have beginner's luck? I wasn't even close."

Spurred by "the rush of hitting the dead centre of the target", she persevered and made it to the national team a year later.

However, she had to "unlearn bad habits" and change her technique. Her scores got worse before they got better, although she peaked at the right time to win gold at the 2015 SEA Games on home soil.

Still, she displays an unrelenting will to improve. Admitting to being an "over-thinker", she is working on her mental game with coach Kirill Ivanov, using visualisation and meditation.

Candidly, she said: "When I make a bad shot, I would start calculating what scores I need to hit with my next shot, and often it goes downhill from there. When I make a good shot, I will start to dream of a good overall series score."

Neo also paid tribute to her coach, noting: "Coach Kirill often assures me and encourages me to take risks and try new things. He has contributed so much to my success, and I hope we can enjoy greater achievements in future."