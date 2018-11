A week away from the biggest fight of his career, Singaporean fighter Amir Khan (right) was as cool as ice as he stood up to lightweight rival Eduard Folayang yesterday. Amir, 24, will take on the 33-year-old Filipino at One Championship's "Conquest of Champions" in Manila next Friday for the title. The two squared off at the open workouts ahead of their bout at the Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City.