ST Full-time Report: Ready for the 107km Great S'pore Run? | Teething issues remain for WPL

We've just launched our Great Singapore Run interactive and whether you're a serious marathoner or casual runner, there are plenty of options for you along this 107km route that spans Jurong Lake Gardens to Mount Faber. Check it out here!

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz knows something about putting in the hard miles. The teenager, just 19, won the US Open on Sunday after some stunning five-set victories in New York. He's the real deal, says my colleague Rohit Brijnath.

There was however, heartbreak for Singapore in the Asian Netball Championship as they lost to Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday. Nevertheless, there were plenty of positives for the hosts, including veteran Kimberly Lim's return from a horrific Achilles tendon rupture.

While Lion City Sailors celebrated their maiden Women's Premier League title on Saturday, the competition is still plagued with less-than-ideal conditions like a poor pitch and insufficient changing rooms. It is an issue the authorities have acknowledged and hopefully will improve for next year's tournament.

Finally in the Singapore Premier League, a pair of 2-1 wins on Saturday has seen the momentum in the title race swing in favour of Albirex Niigata. The Japanese side beat Young Lions while former leaders Sailors lost to Tampines Rovers. Albirex now lead by three points with four games left. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.

