ST Full-time Report: Ready for the 107km Great S'pore Run? | Teething issues remain for WPL

We've just launched our Great Singapore Run interactive and whether you're a serious marathoner or casual runner, there are plenty of options for you along this 107km route that spans Jurong Lake Gardens to Mount Faber. Check it out here!
Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz knows something about putting in the hard miles. The teenager, just 19, won the US Open on Sunday after some stunning five-set victories in New York. He's the real deal, says my colleague Rohit Brijnath.
There was however, heartbreak for Singapore in the Asian Netball Championship as they lost to Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday. Nevertheless, there were plenty of positives for the hosts, including veteran Kimberly Lim's return from a horrific Achilles tendon rupture.
While Lion City Sailors celebrated their maiden Women's Premier League title on Saturday, the competition is still plagued with less-than-ideal conditions like a poor pitch and insufficient changing rooms. It is an issue the authorities have acknowledged and hopefully will improve for next year's tournament.
Finally in the Singapore Premier League, a pair of 2-1 wins on Saturday has seen the momentum in the title race swing in favour of Albirex Niigata. The Japanese side beat Young Lions while former leaders Sailors lost to Tampines Rovers. Albirex now lead by three points with four games left. Find out which of their players made it to our Team of the Week.
Interactive: The Great Singapore Run
Sporting Life: Welcome to tennis the Alcaraz way, fast, ferocious and fun
He feels exceptional, writes Rohit Brijnath. But his introduction is over. Celebrity will now envelope him, his time will be stolen by handshakes and his game will be dissected.
SPL Team of the Week: Matchweek 24
Poor pitch, no dugouts, insufficient changing rooms among issues in Women's Premier League
Launched in May to much fanfare, the football competition still faces many teething problems.
Kimberly Lim earns 100th cap at Asian Netball C'ship after long road back from injury
The 27-year-old had to overcome physical and mental barriers after rupturing her Achilles tendon in 2019.
In The Driver's Seat: Safety Car rules back in the spotlight and rightly so
The topic of when to restart the race fairly will need to be addressed by FIA officials sooner, rather than later, says David Tremayne.
'Exceptional' Lusail Stadium hosts frenetic match in sneak peek of football's showpiece event
While the temperature was a stifling 34 deg C, conditions in the stands were bearable thanks to cooling technology.
On The Ball: Graham Potter a low-profile man in a high-stakes job
New Cheslea boss has a keen, adaptable tactical mind and is an expert in polishing talent, writes John Brewin.
Lion City Sailors seal Women's Premier League title with 4-0 win over Still Aerion
