Read signs off with 3rd place

BRONZE PLAY-OFF

New Zealand 40

Wales 17

TOKYO • Kieran Read did not sign off his final Test appearance for New Zealand by channelling his inner Dan Carter with a drop-kick goal, but he put in a shift worthy of the captain's armband as the All Blacks sealed third place at the Rugby World Cup yesterday.

They beat Wales 40-17 with six tries coming through Joe Moody, Beauden Barrett, Ben Smith (two), Ryan Crotty and Richie Mo'unga.

Their injury-ravaged opponents could only cross the line twice through Hallam Amos and Josh Adams, with Rhys Patchell adding a penalty.

While the third-place play-off is the game no team want to play, Read was determined to preserve New Zealand's unbeaten 66-year, 31-Test run against Wales.

From his passionate display in the traditional pre-match haka ritual to being the last man up from the bottom of the opening ruck, it was clear this was business as usual for the skipper in his 127th international.

Afterwards, the No. 8, who played until the finish, told reporters he was "immensely proud" of his teammates, who had nothing to play for but pride.

"You see a crowd like this. Just awesome to pull on the jersey again," said 34-year-old Read, whose win rate in the famed black shirt stands at more than 84 per cent. "The guys really appreciate what it means to be an All Black."

This was also the last game for Steve Hansen after a glittering seven-year spell.

The 2015 World Cup-winning coach, who is expected to join Japanese club Toyota, praised his players for "honouring the jersey and the fans" after their semi-final loss to England.

"It was just important we came back and put that one last week behind us," added the 60-year-old. "We've played good footy throughout, but one bad game and you're out. That's knockout footy. Really proud of the boys."

While some pundits and fans had questioned the relevance of the game, it was still an opportunity to give the retiring players and coaches a proper send-off.

All Black veterans Crotty, Smith and Sonny Bill Williams were all superb in their final game and, with Wales hamstrung by the absence of Tomas Francis, George North, Aaron Wainwright and Leigh Halfpenny, Hansen's counterpart, Warren Gatland, admitted that it was "a game too far for us".

The Wales coach, who will step down after 12 years in charge to take over at Super Rugby outfit Chiefs, was still proud of his team.

"Our boys never gave up and tried to play some good rugby," he said. "I've loved my time, but that era's over now and I'm looking forward to the next challenge."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS