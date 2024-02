Reaction to the death of marathon world record holder Kiptum

Kenya's marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a traffic accident on Sunday. He was 24. Following are reactions to his death:

WORLD ATHLETICS PRESIDENT SEBASTIAN COE

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the devastating loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana."

"On behalf of all World Athletics, we send our deepest condolences to their families, friends, team mates and the Kenyan nation.

"It was only earlier this week in Chicago, the place where Kelvin set his extraordinary marathon world record, that I was able to officially ratify his historic time. An incredible athlete leaving an incredible legacy, we will miss him dearly."

KENYA'S FORMER PRIME MINISTER RAILA ODINGA

"My deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity. Our nation grieves the profound loss of a true hero."

KENYA'S SPORTS MINISTER ABABU NAMWAMBA

"Kenya has lost a special gem. Lost for words."

KENYA'S OLYMPIC CHAMPION AND 800M WORLD RECORD HOLDER DAVID RUDISHA

"I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn the passing of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana. My condolences to the families, friends, athletic fraternity and Kenya at large. This is a huge loss."

KENYA'S FIVE-TIME OLYMPIAN BERNARD LAGAT

"I'm shocked to hear of the tragic accident that took the lives of Kevin Kiptum (WR Holder- Marathon) and his Coach today. Gone too soon. RIP Champion"

AUSTRALIA'S ROBERT DE CASTELLA, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION MARATHON RUNNER

"Shocking tragedy! Just like that, a rising superstar is gone. Highlights how precious life is, and how vulnerable we all are." REUTERS