Reach out to Pakistan friend

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 Dashing Gainer finished a strong second at his last run in May. If he can find the front, he will be tough to run down.

6 Flying Godspell is another that can press forward. But, even if he camps off the leader, he should be in the firing line at some point.

4 Great Joy will likely find this too sharp, but don't be surprised to see him thundering home fresh.

5 Just Not Listening has a wide draw but should be somewhere in the mix with even luck.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 Rookie Star was finding form towards the end of last season. With a run under his belt, perhaps he can finally break through.

8 Snowhooves has been racing well but has to jump from an awkward gate. However, with Zac Purton atop, he's sure to be in the mix.

12 Corre Rapido will score a win on this surface at some point.

3 Happy Sound won well fresh from a Conghua stint and he's proven on this surface, too.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

5 Friends Of Nanjing has had plenty of issues that have prevented him from reaching his full potential in Hong Kong. Still, first-up with no weight, he could easily find the winner's circle again.

6 Khaki, whose trainer Tony Millard has a good record with horses first-up, can run a big race fresh.

1 Burst Away ran two good races at the end of last season. That form should see him somewhere.

3 Looking Good can figure as well.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

2 General Dino has performed strongly in two of his three starts in Class 4. This trip may be slightly short, but if the breaks fall his way, he can score in this spot.

3 Enjoy Life may have reached his ceiling now, but he's been racing so well that it's tough to leave him out.

9 Enjoyable Success has not been the most tractable galloper in his races. He gets blinkers, which could backfire, but it could also spark him to life. He's worth watching.

11 Le Panache went to another level last start and has looked a different horse at his last three starts. If he can replicate those efforts, he's a contender with no weight.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

3 Pakistan Friend won very nicely on debut over this course and distance in July and ran a very solid race fresh. He still produced the fastest final 400m last time out and it won't take much for him to break through into Class 3.

5 Have Fun Together should get every chance from the inside gate.

9 Bellagio should relish a step-up in trip to 1,400m and he's not without a hope.

7 Impeccable Fellow is another who should be improved in his second season, having been scratched at the gates at the season's opening.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

7 Harbour Alert has only won once in 32 starts, but he has finished second 10 times, including three times over this course and distance. He has trialled very well and this looks a perfect spot for him to figure.

3 Turf Sprint makes his dirt debut at his 44th start and his 34th local outing. There are dirt influences in his pedigree and he has trialled well on the surface, so it wouldn't shock to see him around the mark.

11 Phantom Falcon deserves attention with no weight to carry.

5 Super Man is always a place chance over this course and trip.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

6 Friends Of Ka Ying is so close to getting a win, his first since beating multiple Group 1 winner Helene Paragon in January, 2016. But he's just found one better at his last four starts. Maybe Victor Wong's 10-pound (4.54kg) claim can prove all the difference.

4 Helene Charisma ran home well first-up at Happy Valley. The French Group 1 winner seems to have appreciated his summer at Conghua and can run home solidly.

8 Sangria was racing consistently before a last-start failure. He can't be overlooked.

5 General Sherman ran home powerfully fresh and he's a hope if he can back that up.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

2 Jing Jing Win has had myriad issues in his time in Hong Kong. However, he's more than capable of winning off his current mark if things go his way. Perhaps the Sha Tin straight can help his cause.

10 Little Bird should be better for the first Class 3 outing and he's not without claims.

11 Nice Fandango should press forward and he will be in front for a long way.

12 Triumphant Jewel has spent most of his Hong Kong career in this grade. He might find it a little tough these days but he's still a place chance.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

4 Comfort Life won readily two starts ago and his trial in preparation for this suggests he's capable of taking his rating into Class 2 territory. He bears close watching.

6 Sun Touch ran well fresh over 1,200m when not having the clearest trip. He's better over 1,400m and should be somewhere there.

7 Penang Hall is down to a mark where he should be able to get into the finish with even luck.

1 Sebfire ran a terrific race on debut in Hong Kong and looks a Class 2 galloper, at the very least. He's another with a bad gate but it's not going to take him much to figure.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 Super Turbo ran fairly at his only attempt over the Sha Tin 1,400m but he has always looked a horse that would relish this trip. If he can get a solid tempo, then he is capable of sailing over the top of them.

2 Citron Spirit ran well fresh over this course and distance. He may want a mile now, but the 10-pound claim of Victor Wong sees him get in with an attractive weight.

5 Fast Most Furious disappointed at his last two runs, but he had been racing well before that. If he can find that Class 3 form in this, he's not without a hope.

1 Joyful Trinity, a proven type, is not out of this.

14 Mr So And So has trialled well on a number of occasions for his debut and he sure has his chance.