Ratchanok ends drought

At the age of 14, Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon appeared to be poised for superstardom when she became the youngest-ever winner at the World Junior Championships in 2009, before going on to clinch two more titles in 2010 and 2011.

Records continued to fall for Ratchanok, who went on to win the world championship gold in 2013 and became the first Thai to be ranked world No. 1.

But Olympic success eluded her, with injuries and her mother's death after the Tokyo Games taking a toil on the player, who found herself in a drought with her last victory coming at the 2020 Indonesia Masters.

Success on the badminton circuit finally came 21/2 years later, when the Thai world No. 8 beat China's Olympic champion Chen Yufei in the Malaysia Open final yesterday.

Ratchanok could not contain her delight at the Axiata Arena, falling to the floor in celebration as world No. 4 Chen's lob landed outside the line in the deciding game to give her a 21-15, 13-21, 21-16 victory.

Ratchanok, 27, said: "I knew it would be hard for me (to beat Chen) because she... has good mentality.

"During important points, she handles (the situation) better than me. But today I could be myself more and she couldn't control my mentality."

On her 30-month title dry spell, she said: "Everyone has to face (things like) this... it was very hard for me at that time but I know I can still come back stronger and I'm happy for that."

While she is not sure when her next title will come, this win is a confidence-booster.

She added: "I still believe in myself and I never thought I was a bad player, I still have the strength to win tournaments and I still trust myself.

"I don't know if I can win a lot more, but I can keep pushing myself and believe that I can keep my mentality and level like this."

However, there was no fairy-tale ending for world No. 2 Kento Momota in the men's singles final.

The Japanese was thumped 21-4, 21-7 by the top-ranked Dane Viktor Axelsen in 34 minutes in front of 8,000 fans.

Back in the city where his dream of Japan's first Olympic gold was derailed, Momota had hoped for a return to winning ways in Kuala Lumpur.

In January 2020, he was injured in a car crash - which killed the driver - en route to the airport after his Malaysia Masters victory.

The former world No. 1 has since struggled to rediscover his form.

Momota, 27, said: "I thought I was getting better in this tournament but today my level was a bit too far from his, so I couldn't win.

"But being able to experience this kind of tense atmosphere during a final is a plus point, so I can use this experience for (this week at the Malaysia Masters)."

Axelsen was thrilled with his first Malaysia Open title and surprised by how well he played, as he was very tired after Saturday's semi-final win over Indonesian Jonatan Christie.

"I was (thinking) 'ugh there's another match tomorrow' but somehow I managed to find some extra energy. It's great to play Momota in another major final, I respect him a lot as a player but today I played really well and maybe he didn't feel that comfortable."

He also jokingly attributed his good run of results - the Malaysian title is his third consecutive - to "extra cardio from running after Vega", his daughter who turns two in October.

In the women's doubles final, Indonesians Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti beat China's Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu 21-18, 12-21, 21-19 for their second title together - the first was the 2021 SEA Games gold in May.

Chinese second seeds and Tokyo Olympics silver medallists Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong clinched the mixed doubles title. Japanese pair Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi won the men's doubles.

After this week's Malaysia Masters, the likes of Axelsen, Chen and Ratchanok will be heading south for the July 12-17 Singapore Badminton Open at the Indoor Stadium.