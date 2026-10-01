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Rashid, Curran return as England call up uncapped trio for Pakistan ODI tri-series

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First T20 International - England v India - Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2026 England's Sam Curran and Adil Rashid during the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/File Photo

Oct 1 - England named spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sam Curran in a 16-man squad on Thursday for this month's one-day tri-series in Pakistan, while uncapped trio Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe and James Coles also earned their first ODI call-ups.

Rashid and Curran return to the squad after recovering from their respective injuries.

Leg-spinner Crane, 29, who is uncapped in the ODI format, earns a call-up eight years after his last England appearance.

Batter Harry Brook will captain the side but wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler misses out with a hamstring injury. Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been rested to manage his workload.

The tri-series will be in Lahore and Rawalpindi from October 18 to 31. England face Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the tournament. The top two meet in the final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue REUTERS