Rapp wins ring and then puts a ring on it

INGLEWOOD (California) • Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp surprised his girlfriend on Sunday evening with a marriage proposal on the football field, where his team had just won the Super Bowl.

As teammates passed around the Vince Lombardi trophy, Rapp dropped to one knee and held out a box bearing a ring. A video of the proposal was posted on the Rams' Twitter account.

The player, wearing a Super Bowl championship T-shirt and cap, placed the ring on his girlfriend's finger and the pair hugged as onlookers cheered.

"MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT!!" the Rams' Twitter post said.

Rapp earned a Super Bowl ring as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles.

Another Rams player, wide receiver Van Jefferson, also had a second major reason to celebrate. His wife went into labour during the game, ESPN reported. He skipped the post-game celebrations and rushed to the hospital.

Jefferson later posted a picture on Instagram of him holding a baby. The caption read "x2!!!!," a reference to his second child.

