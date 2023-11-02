Rangers crush Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win franchise's first World Series title

Nov 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Nov 1, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manger Torey Louvullo (17) relieves starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) in the seventh inning in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Nov 1, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
28 sec ago

The Texas Rangers beat the Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five of the World Series in Arizona on Wednesday to deliver the franchise its first Major League Baseball championship.

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen took a no-hitter into the seventh inning but gave up three consecutive hits ending with an RBI single up the middle to Mitch Garver to break up the scoreless affair.

The Rangers added four more runs in the top of the ninth to end any hope of a late Diamondbacks comeback, with Josh Sborz striking out Ketel Marte looking to seal the triumph. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top