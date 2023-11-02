Rangers crush Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win franchise's first World Series title

The Texas Rangers beat the Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five of the World Series in Arizona on Wednesday to deliver the franchise its first Major League Baseball championship.

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen took a no-hitter into the seventh inning but gave up three consecutive hits ending with an RBI single up the middle to Mitch Garver to break up the scoreless affair.

The Rangers added four more runs in the top of the ninth to end any hope of a late Diamondbacks comeback, with Josh Sborz striking out Ketel Marte looking to seal the triumph. REUTERS