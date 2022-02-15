Rams' Kupp takes 'bow' after late catch

INGLEWOOD (California) • Cooper Kupp capped one of the National Football League's (NFL) greatest individual seasons in style as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday after catching a late, game-winning touchdown.

With his team trailing late in the game, Kupp came to the rescue in a 79-yard drive during which he converted a fourth down and caught four passes, including his second touchdown of the game with 85 seconds left.

It helped the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The 28-year-old's game-winning intervention was all the more remarkable given that on a previous play moments earlier, he had been flattened by a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit from the Bengals' Vonn Bell as he attempted to haul in a catch.

But that would not deny Kupp his Hollywood-style moment of redemption.

Having been deemed not good enough for a scholarship by major colleges, he entered the league in 2017 as a relatively anonymous wideout from Eastern Washington and missed the Super Bowl three years ago with a knee injury.

They were proved emphatically wrong after the MVP racked up 92 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches on the night to cap off a postseason-record 33 receptions over four games.

Kupp recorded a rare "Triple Crown" this season of leading the NFL in yards, catches and touchdowns.

He said: "When it comes to crunch time, we can count on each other and make plays for each other.

"We spend an egregious amount of time together. We love it. We have a passion for the game."

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who formed a close bond with Kupp since arriving in Los Angeles last year in a blockbuster trade from the Detroit Lions, added: "That's hours together.

"I just thank coach for that. He said, 'Matthew, you and Coop go get this thing done.'

"He kept finding ways to get him the ball. (Kupp) made unbelievable plays. That's what he does...

"The team culture has been brewing here for years... I'm happy to put a bow on it."

The Rams may have won their second Super Bowl in franchise history to become only the second team to win the showpiece on their home field, but Stafford said the roller-coaster triumph mirrored his team's turbulent season.

They entered the play-offs as the fourth seed after losing at home in the final game of the regular season, and survived close calls in the play-offs against San Francisco and Tampa Bay before needing a late drive to beat Cincinnati on Sunday.

Said the 34-year-old Stafford: "That game today is the story of our season. It's up and down, it's tough. But we're a freaking tough team who showed up late and got it done."

At SoFi Stadium, they got off to a hot start after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr made a leaping grab in the end zone for an early 7-0 lead, which they extended to 13-3 in the second quarter.

But momentum shifted after Beckham Jr left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and the Bengals clawed back to lead 20-16 until Kupp's late heroics.

For Cincinnati, who went from winning a total of just six games over the previous two seasons to the brink of their maiden championship, the disappointment was palpable.

Said head coach Zac Taylor: "(To work) for the last six months, play 21 games, then you lose the Super Bowl - it's not a lot of fun."

His quarterback Joe Burrow added: "It hurts... We'll take this and let it fuel us for the rest of our careers."

