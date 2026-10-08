Rallying-US back on world championship calendar for first time since 1988

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FILE PHOTO: Rallying - Dakar Rally - Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia - January 17, 2025 General view as all of the 2025 Dakar Rally winners celebrate with their trophies on the podium REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Oct 8 - The United States will return to the World Rally Championship next season for the first time since 1988 with the 11th round in August, organisers said on Thursday.

The August 26 to 29 rally will use the same stages in Tennessee and Kentucky tested at a candidate event last June. The previous US round was the Olympus Rally, in Washington state, which featured on the calendar from 1986 to 1988.

Rallying is keen to expand its global footprint and the new US round will be followed by the return of Britain, for the first time since 2019, at the end of September with Aberdeen-based Rally Scotland.

Italy's round will meanwhile switch to Rome and the asphalt roads of the Lazio region from its previous home in Sardinia.

"Returning to the United States and United Kingdom, alongside bringing the WRC to an iconic destination such as Rome, creates tremendous opportunities for our manufacturers, commercial partners and fans," said WRC Promoter CEO Eric Boullier in a statement.

"Combined with the introduction of new technical regulations, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the WRC, attract new investment and bring the excitement of rallying to more people around the world.”

Next season features 15 rounds, up from a reduced 13 this year due to the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian finale. Saudi Arabia returns in 2027, listed as the final round on November 25 to 28. The season starts in Monte Carlo on January 21. REUTERS