Rallying-Ogier leads opening leg of Rally Italy in Sardinia

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier led the opening leg of Rally Italy after winning two of Friday's four stages in Sardinia.

The Frenchman, an eight times world champion now doing a reduced campaign, will take a 4.5 second advantage over Hyundai's Ott Tanak into Saturday after a tough day on the rocky roads.

"It's been extremely rough today, extremely demanding for the tyres and I'm happy we made it," he said.

Hyundai's Dani Sordo was third overall, but a further 28.7 seconds adrift, with Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta fourth.

Championship contenders Thierry Neuville, the overall leader for Hyundai, and Toyota's Elfyn Evans were fifth and sixth respectively and well off the lead after starting first and second.

"That has definitely been the hardest day you could imagine," said Neuville.

Saturday, the longest day of action, sees drivers race against the clock over 149km with no opportunity for midday service.

Neuville leads Evans by 24 points after five rounds. REUTERS