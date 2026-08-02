Rallying-Ogier and co-driver Ingrassia flown to hospital after crash

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Aug 1 - Toyota's reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier and stand-in co-driver Julien Ingrassia were flown to hospital for checks after crashing out of Rally Finland while leading on Saturday.

The Toyota team said on X that both men were able to get out of the car unassisted and were "generally OK".

Organisers said Frenchman Ogier, a nine-times world champion, went off the road at speed on stage 17 with the car rolling several times.

The stage, the penultimate one of the day, was immediately halted.

"We contacted them and we spoke with them, Seb was more shocked than anything else, nothing broken," Toyota's deputy-team principal Juha Kankkunen told Rally.tv.

"They are in the helicopter on the way to hospital to be checked out, which is important after this kind of accident.

"I don’t know what was the reason for it, was there anything technical or anything like that."

Ogier's championship-leading teammate Elfyn Evans also rolled his Toyota Yaris at speed in the morning but was able to continue after spectators came to his assistance. REUTERS