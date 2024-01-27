Rallying-Neuville takes lead in Monte Carlo season-opener

FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Stage 7 of Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 15, 2020. Thierry Neuville of Belgium (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) speaks to the media. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson/via REUTERS/File photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville took the lead in the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally after winning two of Saturday's three morning stages.

The Belgian went from third overnight to lead Toyota's Elfyn Evans by 5.1 seconds at the mid-leg service point with three more stages to follow in the afternoon. The asphalt rally ends on Sunday.

France's eight-time world rally champion Sebastien Ogier, bidding for a record-extending 10th win in his home French Alps, was third overall and 2.6 seconds behind Evans in a tight podium battle. Hyundai's Ott Tanak was a distant fourth.

Toyota's reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera is absent from the opening round as part of the Finn's decision to run only a part-time programme this year. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top