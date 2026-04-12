Takamoto Katsuta wins Croatia Rally and takes WRC lead after Thierry Neuville crashes on final stage

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Takamoto Katsuta won the Croatia Rally for Toyota and took the world championship lead on April 12, after Hyundai’s overnight leader Thierry Neuville crashed with victory in his grasp.

The win was the second in a row for the Japanese driver after his career first in Kenya in March.

Neuville had led by 1min 14.5sec going into the final leg and was set for Hyundai’s first victory of the season, when he hit a concrete block and smashed the car’s front right suspension with only a few kilometres remaining.

The Belgian tried to continue but had to stop before finishing 20th.

Katsuta was handed the win instead with Finnish teammate Sami Pajari moving up to second, 20.7 seconds behind. New Zealander Hayden Paddon finished third for Hyundai.

The Japanese has 84 points, with teammates Elfyn Evans and Oliver Solberg on 74 and 68 respectively.

Welshman Evans and Sweden’s Solberg crashed out on April 10, returning the next day to fight for the points handed out in the final Power Stage and from the Super Sunday classification. REUTERS