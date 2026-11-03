Rallying-Double world champion Rovanpera returns to WRC in expanded Toyota lineup

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Nov 3 - Two-time champion Kalle Rovanpera will return to the world rally championship with Toyota next year after leaving in 2025 to try his hand at circuit racing, the Japanese manufacturer said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Finn will do a partial season, allowing other drivers including France's nine-times world champion Sebastien Ogier to compete in selected events.

"I’m enjoying having the chance to do some different things, but rallying has been a huge part of my life and I naturally started to miss the driving after a while," Rovanpera said in a statement.

• Rovanpera became the youngest world rally champion aged 22 in 2022 and left last year to explore other possibilities. Medical issues put his circuit racing plans on hold.

• He will be joined by Estonia's Ott Tanak, who was champion with Toyota in 2019 and is returning after a year out.

• Toyota will run two distinct teams, with two different cars and a total of six drivers in a new rules era.

• The Toyota Racing team will feature Britain's 2026 champion Elfyn Evans, Sweden's Oliver Solberg and Finland's Sami Pajari and debut the new Celica Rally1 car.

• Gazoo Racing Toyota will compete with the new GR Yaris, driven by Rovanpera, Tanak and Japan's Takamoto Katsuta.

• Toyota took a record-equalling sixth consecutive manufacturers’ championship this year. REUTERS